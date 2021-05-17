Volunteers at the Pierre chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is keeping busy building and delivering free beds for local kids needing a comfy place to lay their heads.
Some people might not think that beds for kids 3-17 years old are in high demand. But the group build and delivered 123 beds since it started in 2019. On May 15, the volunteers completed an 11-bed ‘bed-build’, and stained some beds built over the winter. The group receives between five to 10 new requests each month, and currently has 33 more beds still on request.
Co-president Brian Lueking said the group can efficiently use around 30 volunteers for their projects. On Saturday, the group worked with 20.
The group’s motto is ‘No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.’ Members believe all children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads, and they work to accomplish this by organizing members of the community to build and deliver twin-sized single beds to kids who don’t have one of their own.
A parent or guardian with a 3- to 17-year-old child may request a bed through the group’s website www.SHPBeds.org. There are no income limitations — only that a child doesn’t have a bed of their own. A committee approves or denies and ranks them for priority — based on need, not first-come first-serve.
A child sleeping on the floor gets priority over a child sleeping on a temporary air mattress. How quickly a person receives their bed after approval depends on volunteer availability, and the number of beds available versus the number of requests.
There’s even a special nationally-recognized bed-build day.
“Bunks across America happens June 12 this year, and over 250 chapters across the world build beds with the goal of building over 7,500 beds in one day,” Building Manager Mark Edwardson said. “We are currently looking for a local sponsor to help with our local bed build, as well as volunteers to help build the beds. No experience or tools are needed — we provide everything. The build will start at 9 a.m., and last until mid-afternoon.”
Since 2019, the group had 115 volunteers come through their doors, with 50 percent returning a second time. Lueking said the group typically completes 10-20 beds in about two hours, depending on the number of volunteers. Some volunteers will help build the beds, and others go out on deliveries. The delivers can take 20-45 minutes to assemble and make the beds, depending on how many the family receives.
When all is said and done, the finished product is a standard wood-framed twin bed, which can be stacked into bunks with the addition of a safety rail.
But the beds don’t come cheap, especially as lumber prices continue to increase.
“Now it is around $200,” Lueking said. “Lumber costs have gotten pretty ridiculous. We have not had to purchase any bedding so far — that comes from direct donations. So far, we have had around $10,000 donated for all the various materials and bedding.”
The beds the group provides families come with all the necessities — mattress, sheets, comforter and pillow — to make it a usable place for a kid to sleep. The group even throws in a stuffed animal and books when donations allow for it. But they only accept unused twin-size bedding and comforter donations for health reasons.
The group sends 10 percent of its cash donations back to its national headquarters to cover the insurance, website, software, donation tracking and other administrative costs. But the local chapter provides all the tools volunteers need to build and assemble the beds. The Bridge Wesleyan Church in Pierre donated the original start-up money for the tools.
There are five other chapters of Sleep in Heavenly Peace in South Dakota — Aberdeen, Brookings, Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Watertown — in addition to Pierre. And it’s a good thing they’re nearby. Lueking said Brookings helped Pierre’s group get their chapter going after providing 10 beds right away plus more followed on a trailer.
“Our organization’s main goal is to make sure that all kids have a safe, comfortable place to sleep at night,” Lueking said. “We choose to accomplish this goal by getting our community to be the solution. All beds are constructed and delivered by the wonderful people of the Pierre and Fort Pierre area. No special skills or tools are needed, just a desire to help your neighbors. Some of our best volunteers have been people who had previously never used a power tool in their life.”
