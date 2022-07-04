Fort Pierre has a new mural in the heart of downtown, welcoming visitors and residents after artist Jill Kokesh wrapped up work during the weekend to greet the Independence Day crowds.
Physical work on the 90-by-20-foot depiction of the area’s history began late last summer and is Fort Pierre’s first large-scale mural.
At the time, Mayor Gloria Hanson hoped the project would promote the downtown area and catch people’s attention as they drove through the city.
On Friday, Kokesh stood on her ladder, adding strokes of dark paint depicting the Fort Pierre Chouteau. It’s one of four scenes representing the city’s roots, including ranching cowboys, Missouri River paddle boats and Native Americans from the Great Plains.
But getting the mural to where it is now wasn’t an easy task. The mural is on the corner of Deadwood Street and Second Avenue, on the Hop Scotch’s large wall facing Second. The wall needed prep work before Kokesh could make her first brush stroke.
Kokesh said crews sandblasted and fixed up the wall’s surface before she began. The wall also needed a coat of primer.
“After that, the design was ready to be laid out, and I began painting in August, September and into October,” Kokesh said while adding more details to the mural. “And then I had to stop because it was getting too cold.”
She also had to balance her time working on the mural with her schedule at T.F. Riggs High School, where she is an art teacher.
Kokesh said she finished the lettering and four ovals for each historical scene before the cold weather rolled in and paused her work for the year.
“Now, I’m just concentrating on detail and the inside images and just touching-up,” Kokesh said.
Tara Berg collaborated with Kokesh on what would work with the city’s brand identity before the painting began last year. Berg also redesigned the Fort Pierre Tourism and City of Fort Pierre’s logo and brand identity.
“I had some ideas, some initial ideas,” Kokesh said. “But it was Tara Berg of Fort Pierre Tourism that put everything together and designed it graphically.”
She added that they selected the colors and fonts to keep the mural within tourism’s branding.
Kokesh said the mural committee selected the four themes for each oval.
“But I designed the inside images based on historical photographs,” she said.
Kokesh found the Great Plains Indians theme her favorite design, along with the historical works she referenced during the project.
“The most difficult was the steamboat because it had more detail,” she said, adding that it took more time to finish.
On Sunday, Hanson drove down to the mural and found the project a good step toward revitalizing Fort Pierre’s downtown area.
“I’m sitting here in front of the mural, and I’m thinking, ‘What a gift,’” Hanson said.
The mural’s original concept called for color in the four oval panels, but the final project uses a black and white pattern. Hanson said she liked the change and its result.
“I think it’s perfect,” she said. “I think it has that authentic, old-time feel. And I think it’s perfect. I think it’s better than if it had color in it.”
Hanson said the project relied on donations and didn’t use taxpayer funds. She added that she would like to see a plaque and dedication ceremony in the future to recognize the donors who made the mural possible.
Hanson also found plenty of interest from people in the area for art and other beautification projects. Between public interest and grants, Hanson said she didn’t see the city needing to fund any future art projects.
While more murals could be in Fort Pierre’s future, Hanson said the city’s next priority would focus on existing signs and murals in the area with historical value.
“What we really want to do is revive some of the old murals that have been on there for a hundred years,” Hanson said, referencing a discussion she had with Kokesh while walking around the downtown buildings last week.
She added that Kokesh deserves a little time off after tackling the large mural but hopes to work with her again on future art projects.
“It’s not just my ideas. There are lots of other people in the town that have great ideas,” Hanson said. “I’m just looking forward to seeing where we go from here.”
She added that it’s part of the overall effort to clean up the town and beautify it.
“And that’s happening as well in a lot of different ways,” Hanson said.
As for future murals, Kokesh found the city’s first project only scratches the surface of the area’s available history for other works.
“There is more history to our area than these four scenes,” she said. “This is just a beginning. Hopefully, there will be more murals that depict other historical references in our city.”
With her brush still adding details to the Fort Pierre Chouteau, Kokesh said she would “love” to work on those potential murals in the future.
