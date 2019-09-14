The rain let up long enough Thursday night for the fireworks show to proceed, a fitting end to a long afternoon of festivities at Beck Motor Co. The company was celebrating 50 years of business in Pierre.
Events held Thursday included pony rides, live music by the Side Hackers, Riggs High School Pierrecussion drumline, a bounce house, Street Masters car show, food and door prizes culminating with a 15 minute fireworks display that started at about 9:15 p.m.
There were so many people coming and going that Beck employees were directing traffic on the dealer lot. Marketing Director Jami Beck estimated that 1200 people showed up for the event.
According to their Facebook page, In 1969 Ken Beck purchased Colonel Motors in downtown Pierre. Four years later a brand new store was built at 500 S. Grant.
Beck started off with the Pontiac, Chevrolet and Cadillac car lines. Throughout the years, Beck Motor Company has had a number of additional franchises including Mazda, Geo and Oldsmobile. The Becks built a new dealership in 2012 at 1905 N. Garfield.
Today, Ken's sons, Trace and Steve, run the family business.
