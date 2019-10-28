Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) Transportation is the latest certification needed for beef cattle haulers and producers who deliver cattle to major packing plants.
The program focuses on transporter safety, delivering cattle in a timely manner, cattle fitness of transport, cattle handling, emergency preparedness and other topics.
To help transporters become BQA Transportation certified, a multi-state workshop will be offered on Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 1-4 p.m. at Sioux Falls Regional Livestock near Worthing, S.D.
“January 1, 2020 is the deadline most major packers have set. They will not accept cattle from transporters who are not BQA Transportation certified,” said Heidi Carroll, SDSU Extension livestock stewardship field specialist and South Dakota BQA coordinator. “Transporters include both farmer feeders and commercial truckers, essentially any individual hauling directly to a harvest facility.”
To complete the BQA Transportation curriculum, those hauling cattle to a packing plant may either attend the workshop or go online at www.bqa.org. The training on Dec. 10 is the last in-person workshop offered in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa and Minnesota for 2019.
For more information, visit the National BQA website (https://www.bqa.org/events). To pre-register and to pay the fee, contact Carroll at 605-688-6623 or at Heidi.Carroll@sdstate.edu or contact Beth Doran, beef program specialist with ISU Extension, at 712-737-4230 or at doranb@iastate.edu.
The program is co-sponsored by SDSU Extension, South Dakota Beef Industry Council, Iowa Beef Center, ISU Extension and Outreach, University of Minnesota Extension and Minnesota Beef Quality Assurance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.