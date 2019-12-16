Shortly after 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16, a cattle truck was traveling south (downhill) on Euclid Avenue in Pierre, turned at Pleasant and then again on to South Pierre Street where it attempted to go under the railroad bridge that is just north of the post office. The over-height cattle box being pulled by the semi failed to get under the bridge. The top of the box was crumpled like an accordion, and the box's floor was crunched down to the pavement. Once the street was blocked off to other drivers by police officers, the cattle were transferred to another cattle truck, which had to be backed downhill to the back of the stuck truck. The other truck can be seen in the background of this photo, taken about 8 p.m.; the cattle had been transferred by then. The post office is to the front of the truck in the foreground, to the left of the photo frame. Because this route is U.S. Highways 14/83 and the city's underground infrastructure is in the way so the street can't easily be lowered and because the low -- 11 feet, 3 inches it's marked in a big yellow sign just above where this truck driver came under - and stolid bridge is impractical to move, and perhaps because of the growing use of GPS maps by truck drivers, such stuckedness by of tall vehicles under this lows bridge happens nearly every month, on average, here in Pierre. But a truck so stuck filled with cattle is rare.
Studies by police and the Capital Journal have found that trucks and RVs and other tall vehicles get stuck under the bridge at a rate of nearly once a month: 10.6 times a year, or nearly every month, on average, based on 111 such incidents from Jan. 1, 2009, to summer 2019.
