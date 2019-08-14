Behavioral sciences degrees including psychology and human services are some of the fastest growing and most popular majors at Black Hills State University, Spearfish. Among recent graduates who share their early-career experiences in the field, is Tristan Atak from Pierre.
Question: Tell me about your first job after college. How did you use your degree?
Answer: I started working as a residential counselor with kids aged 10-17 at Canyon Hills Center during my senior year at BHSU. I continue to use what I learned in the Abnormal Behavior course providing living services and therapeutic services. I remember reading through reports on my first day on the job and being able to identify the disorders of individuals I would be working with, thanks to case studies we completed at BHSU.
Q: Why did you choose the behavioral sciences field?
A: I really enjoyed psychology class during high school and I knew Black Hills State had a good psychology program. My job is difficult, but it is also very rewarding. What keeps me going is being able to provide a safe and positive environment for kids at our facility with other trained professionals.
The BHSU School of Behavioral Sciences oversees the majors of psychology, sociology, human services, exercise science, and outdoor education. The school has a 100 percent job placement rate for student interns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.