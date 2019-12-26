Salvation Army has completed its bell ringing for the 2019 year. The last day to contribute to the bell ringers was the day before Christmas, Dec. 24, this past Tuesday.
Around 40 different groups participated as bell ringers for the Salvation Army in the capital area this year, according to the Pierre Area Referral website. The bells rang from the beginning of November to Christmas eve.
Here in the capital area, the Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS) is the hand of the Salvation Army. Ninety percent of the money taken as donations in the area is used in the area, according to director Corwin Jones. Jones has just completed his first full year at PARS.
“Anything done in Pierre,” Jones said. “Ninety percent of that money stays in Pierre in the Salvation Army account for assistance for eviction prevention, to help people keep their lights on if they have received a disconnect notice, things like that. This includes people who are stranded here in Pierre to get transportation to other communities where there may be a shelter, things like that.”
So far, this year’s donations have not been as high as last year, according to Jones, but all the numbers are not in yet.
“We are still compiling a lot of that,” Jones said. “In fact, we’ve got our last deposit to make yet.”
They planned to make the deposits later Thursday, Dec. 26, and will tend to the coinciding reports afterward. Generally, they try to make the deposits daily, he said.
As of Dec. 18 this year, they had close to $11,000 dollars donated. Last year on Dec. 18, the running total was a little over $12,000, according to Jones.
One thing that might be a reason for the lower donation numbers this year is the Salvation Army is no longer allowed to have bell ringers out on Sundays.
Prior to Jones coming on board, they were allowed to ring on Sundays. Not anymore, Jones said. “Day of rest type of thing,” he said. It is an issue that is enforced because Salvation Army itself wants Sunday to be a day of rest.
“It was that way last year,” Jones said. “Probably for the last several years, but they really enforce it at this point. We don’t ring on Sundays. I think that was probably part of what hurt some of the donations. Because Sunday was (usually) a very big day.”
While Sundays might be a good day to give, there are still ways to contribute; both online and in person.
“We do have the mini-kettles,” Jones said, “that we keep out year round. They will be throughout several Pierre-Fort Pierre businesses. So, if people do wish to contribute to the Salvation Army, they can continue to do it that way.”
The hardest thing about ringing the bell is ... well Jones couldn’t think of one, he said. He has done it a couple times. Jones believes with the forgiving good weather in the area in the past couple years around kettle-ringing season might be a small factor in lower numbers.
“People tend to be inclined to give a little more, maybe, if you look cold,” said Jones.
