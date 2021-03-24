Benefits of looking on the bright side 1
As it’s been a difficult past few months for many, still adapting to the new world we’re living in, March may be a good time to look on the bright side. March is National Optimism Month, which can give us a chance to boost our spirits as we head into spring.

There are several benefits from being more optimistic in daily life. Not only does it benefit you mentally, but it can also improve your physical health as well. Research has also shown that in the long run, being more optimistic can lead to greater personal success, greater longevity and decreased stress.

How can you start practicing optimism today?

  • Focus on the Good You Already Have
  • Reflect on a few things that have gone well recently and credit yourself for the part you played in it.
  • Practice Gratitude
  • By focusing on what enriches you, you can keep your thoughts and feelings more positive.
  • Look for Benefits
  • Reflect on negative situations, but try to find a positive out of it, or something you can do better next time.
  • Look Ahead
  • Think about what you have coming up in your life that will make you feel positive or good.
  • Build Yourself Up
  • Lean on others when you need it for encouragement.
  • Give Yourself Positive Reinforcement

Say it aloud, and say it often: “I am strong” or “I will do this.”

When practicing optimism, it’s important to remember to keep a flexible mindset. Expect some bumps along the way and be ready to adapt. You don’t have to be a perfect optimist; you just need to be willing to choose to make the most out of whatever comes your way.

