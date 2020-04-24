Darren Berg, the deputy warden at the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre who has served as interim warden since March 25, the day after Wanda Markland abruptly quit as warden, has been promoted to warden, prison officials said on Friday, April 24.
Markland tendered her resignation the same day she walked out of her job, which was the day after nine inmates walked away from the prison on March 23.
Berg has worked for the Department of Corrections for 18 years, starting as a corrections officer — a prison guard — and “working his way up to unit manager and deputy warden positions at the Women’s Prison,” said Department of Corrections spokesman Michael Winder in a news release. “He also has served as the department’s data systems manager.”
It will mean a considerable raise in pay for Berg. He was making about $65,000 and now is listed at $90,000 a year, just about $2,250 less than Markland was making, according to the state’s OPEN SD online salary information for state employees.
He likely will earn it.
The “break-out” of nine inmates who walked out a door on the evening of March 23 was reportedly linked to the news earlier that day that an inmate had tested positive for COVID-19, inmates told relatives who contacted the Capital Journal and other news organizations.
Inmates said conditions in the prison — which is housed in the Solem Public Safety Center, and in the low-security Community Work Center nearby — were crowded and they feared they could catch the virus. Inmates said that correctional officers, also concerned about the new pandemic, were not showing up for work, which forced other correctional officers to work double shifts, an inmate’s mother told the Capital Journal.
Seven of the escapees were caught within a few days. Sylvia Red Leaf was taken back into custody on April 17, leaving only Philomene Boneshirt still on the loose, according to Winder.
Prison officials said they instituted new policies to isolate the inmate who had the virus, until she recovered several days later, and to provide safe conditions for all the inmates. One of the goals was reducing the prison’s population.
On Thursday, April 23, Winder announced that: “Masks that are produced by Pheasantland Industries are being distributed to inmates in each of the DOC facilities.”
Pheasantland Industries is a division of the Department of Corrections in Sioux Falls that includes a variety of items made by inmates, including license plates and furniture — including the big half-circle desk used by the Pierre City Commission — as well as a print shop and laser engraving and a metal shop.
During the past month, inmates began making masks and other protective gear to help guard against the spread of COVID-19, Winder has said in news releases.
The new products now have been passed around the prisons system, according to Winder.
“The inmates have been instructed to wear the masks anytime they are out of their cells at the higher security facilities or out of their bunks at the minimum security units, with the exception of when they are eating or showering or have more than 6 feet of separation during recreation time,” Winder said online. “Hand sanitizer is provided to inmates under staff supervision in the facility dining halls and recreation areas.”
There are also fewer inmates in the prison now.
There were 440 inmates in the Women’s Prison in Pierre on April 24, down 9% from 484 on March 24, Winder told the Capital Journal on Friday.
“In the past month, there have been reduced court admissions, releases to parole or extended confinement and additional work release transfers to community beds,” Winder said via email in response to Capital Journal questions. “ Also, you have to keep in mind that a month ago the inmates in the Pierre Community Work Center were being held under observation because of an inmate testing positive. All transfers and parole releases were temporarily suspended while the inmate who tested positive was in isolation.”
The prison houses offenders from all levels of security classification. Many are low-risk inmates who live in the Community Work Center. But the 440 inmates include harder cases, such as Daphne Wright, 56, who is serving a life sentence for killing and using a chainsaw to dismember Darlene VanderGeisen in February 2006.
Secretary of Corrections Mike Leidholt was sheriff of Hughes County for a quarter century before taking the job in January 2019 given him by Gov. Kristi Noem of running the state’s prison system. Working out of the DOC’s administrative offices in the Solem building in Pierre, Leidholt said Berg is right for his new job.
“Darren’s leadership has been invaluable to the facility and the department,” Leidholt said in the news release. “His experience and knowledge of everything from programming to policies to best practices with an emphasis on safety and security will continue to benefit the team he is leading and the inmates they supervise.”
According to Winder, Berg has been too busy since being named interim warden to speak to reporters.
On Friday, Berg gave his first quote, through Winder:
“I appreciate the opportunity provided by Secretary Leidholt and Chief Warden Darin Young allowing me to serve in this capacity. I look forward to continuing efforts with our great DOC staff and partners to provide an integrated approach to enhance the outcomes of our female population.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.