Derek Berman, 31, of Pierre, pled guilty to a charge of first-degree manslaughter on Thursday as part of a plea agreement in the July 2019 death of his two-month-old child.
The case began with a July 12, 2019, 911 call regarding possible child abuse. According to a news release at the time from Pierre Police Capt. Bryan Walz, the caller said a two-month-old "received serious, life-threatening injuries consistent with that of abuse."
Pierre police arrested Berman the next day on suspicion of aggravated battery of an infant, a class 2 felony in South Dakota, and abuse or cruelty to a minor under 7 years of age, a class 3 felony. Class 2 felonies come with a maximum penalty of 25 years in the state penitentiary and a fine of up to $50,000; class 3 felonies come with a maximum penalty of 15 years and up to a $30,000 fine.
The child died one week after the initial 911 call and a Hughes County grand jury indicted Berman on July 26, 2019, for second-degree murder, or first-degree manslaughter, and aggravated battery of an infant. He pled not guilty on August 2, 2019, according to the Hughes County Clerk of Courts Office.
Berman's counsel, Wade Fischer, filed a motion four days after Berman's arrest seeking a psychiatric evaluation of his client. Sixth Circuit Court Judge Margo D. Northrup ultimately ruled Berman "mentally competent to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him and to assist properly in his defense."
Berman pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Thursday -- a class C felony in South Dakota, carrying a sentence of up to life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. Per the plea agreement, the state recommended no more than a 50-year sentence with 10 years suspended and the possibility of parole.
Over time, the case passed from former Hughes County State's Attorney Roxanne Hammond to present State's Attorney Jessica LaMie, who told the Capital Journal on Thursday that it felt good to have the case off the docket after nearly two years.
"It will feel a lot better once we get past sentencing and it's completely finalized, but to at least know that we don't have to put either family through a two-week-long jury trial does feel good," LaMie said. "In cases like this, it's just a matter of finality. It doesn't feel good, I don't consider it a win because either way, there's still a two-month-old who lost her life in this process. So it's just good to have moved a step forward towards closing it out and getting the victim and her family some closure."
Northrup scheduled Berman's sentencing for Sept. 28 at Thursday's hearing.
