Derek Berman now is facing a murder charge after the two-month-old infant he was accused of assaulting on July 12 in his Pierre home died in the hospital on Friday, July 19, according to Pierre police.
Berman, 29, remains in the Hughes County Jail where he’s been held since July 13; his bond was set a week ago at $20,000, cash only. But on Friday, July 19, he was ordered held without a bond.
On Friday, July 19, police wrote out a complaint on Berman on expected charge of second-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, if he were to be convicted.
A judge then ordered Berman held without bond until he faces the murder charge in court.
His attorney, Wade Fischer, said in a motion filed last week seeking a psychological evaluation of Berman, that Berman is the father of the baby.
Hughes County State’s Attorney Roxanne Hammond said Monday that she intends to lay a charge of second-degree murder but that it would come out of a grand jury hearing and, then, depending on the jury, an indictment leading to a charge. The grand jury process that serves as an alternative to a preliminary hearing in providing evidence that the case should go forward in court.
Berman was brought from jail to a state courtroom in Pierre on Monday for an initial appearance on the murder complaint.
(The ITV system was down Monday, so several people in custody were brought to the courthouse for initial appearances, a court official said.)
Berman’s next court appearance was set for Aug. 2 when he may be arraigned and enter a plea on the expected charge of murder.
Berman was arrested at his home on Mars Street in a trailer court near the Walmart store on the northeast side of Pierre about 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13. Police had received a report on Friday, July 12, that an infant at that home had “received serious, life-threatening injuries consistent with that of abuse,” according to a news release a week ago from Police Capt. Bryan Walz. “Detectives were able to determine the injuries were caused by Derek Berman and subsequently made the arrest.”
The charges Berman initially faced included aggravated assault on an infant,which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. He was slated last week for arraignment on the assault and battery charges - when he could formally enter a plea - for Aug. 20. That court date was cancelled in light of the new charges.
Hammond asked veteran Assistant Attorney General Robert Mayer to assist her office on the case because of his experience in infant abuse/shaken baby cases, she said.
State Circuit Judge Bridget Mayer, who had the case a week ago, removed herself last week and Presiding Judge of the Sixth Circuit Bobbi J. Rank, appointed herself to hear the Berman case, according to court documents.
Judge Mayer gave no reason for disqualifying herself in court documents; but she and Robert Mayer are married.
On Wednesday, July 17, Fischer filed a four-page motion on Berman’s behalf asking the judge to order a mental competency/psychiatric evaluation of Berman by Dr. Dewey Ertz of Rapid City and to have the county pick up the estimated $3,500 cost.
Fischer mentioned it Monday during Berman’s court appearance and Hammond said she did not oppose it.
When he filed the motion five days ago, Fischer wrote that the injuries to the baby, “at present, have the likelihood to lead to fatality. The defendant is the father of the minor child. It is alleged that the minor child was in the presence and care of the defendant and during that time (on or about July 12) the injuries are alleged to have been inflicted to the victim by the defendant.”
Fischer said in the motion that he “believes (Berman) may be suffering from mental conditions or developmental disability . . . rendering (him) mentally incompetent to the extent that (he) is unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceeding against (him) or to assist properly in his defense.”
Fischer said as his attorney, retained by family members of Berman who otherwise is indigent and can’t afford to hire his own attorney, he “has met with (him) on multiple occasions and has witnessed (his) reactions to the court’s inquiry at the initial appearance on July 15, 2019 . . .”
Fischer said seeing Berman in those instances make him “concerned as to (Berman’s) ability to understand the nature and consequences of his case and to assist in the defense of his case.”
Fischer said based on that, he’s “contemplating the necessity or consideration of a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity . . . or even possibly (depending on further investigation, additional discovery, and court rulings on possible suppression issues, etc.) a plea of guilty but mentally ill . . .”
He said that a psychiatric evaluation “would shed light on these instances or other possible/available defenses or pleas.”
Fischer said Berman has no history of violent crimes or other “significant” criminal history, and appears to have, “for his lifetime, suffered from a mental condition(s) or developmental disability which may be either a defense to the alleged crime or bar the ability of the state to prosecute (Berman) for his alleged actions. It is possible that (Berman’s) mental condition(s) or developmental disability could have made (him) unable to appreciate the nature, consequences or wrongfulness of his alleged actions or may have caused him temporary insanity.”
Fischer told the judge he had contacted Dr. Ertz who gave him an estimate of the costs of such an evaluation, and asked Rank to order the county to pay for it.
Hammond said Berman’s arraignment is slated for Aug. 2.
