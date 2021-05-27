In front of their friends, family, coaches and community members, 26 athletes from around central South Dakota were honored during the first annual Best of Preps event presented by Wegner Auto Company at the Ramkota in Pierre on Thursday night.
Pierre T.F. Riggs alum Sam Willard was the guest speaker for the event. Willard told the Capital Journal that the event was awesome.
“We’ve gotten a lot of really great feedback,” Willard said. “It’s about giving the kids an opportunity to show out and be able to appreciate themselves and their accomplishments. For the first event of its kind, I thought it went really well.”
The event honored five athletes from Sully Buttes, five athletes from Lyman, eight from Stanley County, and eight from Pierre T.F. Riggs. Athletes were given a plaque, a gift bag full of goodies, and posters signifying their aOne Pierre athlete, senior Houston Lunde, told the Capital Journal he loved the event.
“I thought it was a great event and a great way to showcase athletes from around the area,” Lunde said.
Lyman senior Cruz Garnos said he thought there was a great turnout for the event.
“It was the first time doing something like this. It was great to have all of these people come here,” Garnos said. “It’s crazy to have all of the support that the families, parents and coaches show us. It was a great showing, and I can’t wait to see more kids get to enjoy this in the future.”
Garnos said winning an award at Best of Preps was a good capstone at the end of his high school career.
“It’s such a blessing to be a part of something like this,” Garnos said. “It’s just so new, to have a guest speaker and to be rewarded with something as high as this. It’s good to be acknowledged.”
Garnos’ teammate at Lyman, junior Stockton McClanahan, has one more year left in high school. He told the Capital Journal that if allowed, he’d come back for next year’s Best of Preps event.
“It’s a great thing that’s going on here,” McClanahan said. “There’s great athletes, great coaches and great people. Not much more you can ask for.”
