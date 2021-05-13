Pierre T.F. Riggs alum Sam Willard will be the guest speaker at the 2021 Capital Journal Best of Preps event that will be held at the Ramkota on May 27. Starting time for the Best of Preps is 7 p.m. CT. The Capital Journal caught up with Willard ahead of the event to talk about what he’s been up to since graduating from Riggs, his thoughts on the Best of Preps event, and what advice he’d give to athletes in the area.
Q: When did you attend Pierre T.F. Riggs High School?
A: I graduated in 2007. My first year playing varsity basketball was Coach Terry Becker's first year in Pierre (2005).
Q: After high school, where did you go to college?
A: I went to the University of the Pacific in Stockton, CA for all four years of college. I graduated in 2011.
Q: What was playing overseas like? Where did you play?
A: My first year I played in Ventspils, Latvia. Then I moved onto Sendai, Japan for my second year, and finished with five years in Toyama, Japan. It was an incredible experience that allowed me to see the world and experience tons of different people and cultures.
Q: What's the best advice you've ever received from a coach?
A: Control what you can control, especially effort and attitude.
Q: What do you do for Sacred Hoops?
A: I am the East River Director for Sacred Hoops, and am in charge of all of our boys teams in Eastern South Dakota. It has grown to 21 teams this summer in Sioux Falls, and 70 throughout the state of South Dakota.
Q: What are your feelings about the upcoming Best of Preps event?
A: Any chance we get to honor the athletes in central South Dakota I am a big fan of. There are a ton of athletes that go unnoticed, so I am looking forward to recognizing them at the Best of Preps event.
Q: What advice would you give to those who will be recognized for Best of Preps, as well as any athlete from the area?
A: Sports are an incredible way to build relationships that will serve your entire life. They can also teach you life lessons that will serve you throughout your life. Take advantage of every opportunity you are given because there are only so many presented, and remember at the end of the day, it is a game. Enjoy it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.