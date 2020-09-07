Horse racing is coming back to Fort Pierre next month after an historic hiatus since the first weekend in May 2018.
There will be 15 races over two days, Oct. 3-4, 2020.
Racing at the Stanley County Fairgrounds track in Fort Pierre had been a steady winner since 1948, with races each year, according to those close to the industry and the news reports. But the funding petered out after 2018.
Races in Fort Pierre really date back about 200 years, counting American Indian tribes who have used the area for meeting and racing, and Lewis and Clark’s brief stops and since then horse racing has been done along the Missouri River. In 1895, there were news stories about a race scheduled for two horses for a purse of $2,000, back when a buck was worth something: that purse would be worth about $60,000 today.
Some funding changes this year led to late plans for fall races.
This new fall slate of horse stakes will be 15 races over two days, Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4, said Shane Kramme, track manager for the Verendrye Benevolent Association, the nonprofit that has sponsored horse races at the Stanley County Fairgrounds since 1948.
The big hangup that stopped racing after the 2018 season was working out an agreement with the state Gaming Commission and the Legislature for access to betting money spent at the simulcast betting parlor in North Sioux City. Since 1987, that’s been the source of most of the financing for horse racing in the state, which for a couple decades or more, has consisted of two days on each of a couple weekends each spring in Fort Pierre and in Aberdeen.
That was worked out this year to provide $120,000 to the Verendrye Benevolent Association, with approval of the county fairgrounds, Kramme said.
The races will take place from 1-6 p.m. on Oct. 3 and 4; seven races on Saturday, Oct. 3 and eight races on Sunday, Oct. 4.
It’s won’t just be horses, jockeys and trainers, with the stands empty, like it was at Churchill Downs on Saturday in Louisville at the Kentucky Derby.
“We will allow fans in and will encourage social distancing and encourage mask use and we will have hand sanitizer out and we will do our best. But we will not restrict the crowd size. Knowing the fairgrounds, from past events, there should be sufficient room for social distancing.”
More time is being left between races for bettors to make it to the window and back than in recent spring races, he said.
More work needs to be done to get the track back into shape, as some of the rails had been removed to allow for rodeo and other events the past two years.
“We will put in a new portable crow’s nest to shoot any photo finishes. It will be in the infield, so it will look a little different," he said.
There will be Quarter Horse races and Thoroughbred races; open races, as well as “South Dakota bred” races. Purses will be $6,300 for the open races and $15,000 for the South Dakota bred races.
Kramme said there are no plans to start a spring racing schedule again in 2021.
“We felt a fall meet will be more effective,” he said.
For decades, Fort Pierre has hosted the first races of the year in a large region, so that many owners and trainers would come early to Fort Pierre and camp out, using the barns and track here to get their horses into shape for the season at tracks in North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and elsewhere.
It meant six weeks of about 100 or more people with 100 or more horses spending time in Fort Pierre.
Now, the Fort Pierre races will benefit from being the last of the year in South Dakota, Kramme said. Tracks such as Canterbury Downs in the the Twin Cities and the Chippewa Downs at Belcourt, North Dakota, will be closed by Oct. 1.
“It will attract some nice horses, from Canterbury, from Prairie Meadows in Iowa, from Chippewa Downs in Belcourt, North Dakota. Their last day of racing was yesterday,” he said on Monday. “These horses will come in from across the nation. They will be in good racing condition. If Mother Nature cooperates. She’s always the wild card.”
Kramme said many have worked together in the South Dakota Horse Racing Association to make these late-announced races come off, even in this year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s about more than just horse people, too, he says.
“It’s a statewide industry; it’s part of the agricultural industry,” Kramme said.
“Most people see these horse races in Fort Pierre over the years and think it’s a two, three or four-day event. What most people don’t understand is it’s a 365-day-a-year industry that supports the agriculture industry and other industries in South Dakota as well.”
It is as simple as the horses have to be taken care of all the time, bred, and fed and trained.
Aberdeen has not hosted racing since 2018 and won’t have it this fall either, Kramme said.
Perhaps next fall, there will be a fuller slate of races, in Fort Pierre; maybe Aberdeen will come back, too.
South Dakota has a great horse racing history as was evident nationwide at the big race over the weekend in bluegrass country, Kramme said.
“As we saw in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, we have had some rather successful horse-racing people come from South Dakota who have moved down to Kentucky,” Kramme said.
He had to count them off as if on his fingers, as South Dakotans made up 20% of the field, in a sense:
On Saturday in the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, Max Player, trained by Gettysburg, South Dakota native Steve Asmussen, finished fifth out of 15 in the field; Necker Island, owned partly by Wayne Scheer of Wagner, South Dakota, came in 11th; and South Bend, trained by Mobridge native Bill Mott, — who started his racing career at 15 in Fort Pierre — came in, well, 15th.
It shows South Dakota has a great history of racing, Kramme said.
“It would be a great thing to revive its past glory," he added.
For more information, call Kramme at 605-280-0213.
