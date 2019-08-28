Betty A. Novak, 69, of Pierre passed away from cancer on August 27, 2019, at Avantara (formerly Golden Living Center) in Pierre.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 2, at the Isburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre, S.D., with burial at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre.
Betty was born December 9, 1949, in Pierre, South Dakota, to Albert and Mildred (Gandy) Flansburg. She lived her entire formative years on "the ranch" southeast of Blunt riding horses, doing chores, and caring for all of her younger siblings. Betty was always the peacemaker and the mother hen to her siblings. Grade school was spent at N-R-G rural school. She graduated from Blunt High School in 1968.
After graduation, Betty worked at Mount Rushmore for a little over a year. She returned to Pierre and began working as a waitress for the Kings Inn Restaurant where she worked for 25 years. On July 13, 1999, she began working at the Best Western Ramkota Restaurant as a waitress and retired in July. The Ramkota hosted a retirement party on August 13, which was treasured by Betty.
Betty met Robert Lee Novak and they were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blunt on September 11, 1970. Although Betty never had children of her own, she was always willing to babysit or spoil nieces and nephews. She took in a cousin's daughter, Cindy Byrum, and raised her as her own for three years. She was god mother to Amy (Novak) Garrigan and Melanie Olson.
She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre. She enjoyed visiting with people, watching the 700 Club, and shows regarding the Bible on National Geographic or the History Channel.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Novak, her "daughter," Cindy (Brian) Washburn, Gillette, WY; sisters: Shirley (Richard) Novak, Joan Kimbley and Linda (Richard) Harborth all of Gillette, WY; Gail (Randy) Tennant of Onida, SD; Alberta Olson of Piedmont, SD; one brother, Walter (Connie) Flansburg of Rozet, WY; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. In-laws include Bill Novak, Hot Springs; Marie Lovell and Sandy Leonard, Pierre; Beverly Altenberg, Gillette, WY; Steven Novak, Onida; and Donald "Mickey" (Dawn) Novak, Wessington Springs, SD. Special friends Curtis and Elizabeth "Sue" Witte.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother Mette; brother, John; 5 nephews: Frank Novak, Alan Novak, Frank Gilmore, Dwayne Gilmore and Larry Altenberg, niece: Sally Jo Schulte, mother-in-law, Velma Novak, father-in-law, Frank Novak, in-laws: Betty Palmer, Irene Novak, Mary Bingen, Linda Styles, Rudy (Hank) Novak, Donald Styles,Diane Novak and Julian Olson.
