Marquette Brink stepped out of a regular classroom after 25 years when "God showed that he had a different plan" in store for her. And now she's working with children who struggle with traditional learning environments.
"As for my journey, I found there is a need for this type of alternative education also known as home schooling,” Brink said.
Brink now runs her Beyond the Classroom program out of a specifically furnished room and office off of The Music Store in the Pierre Mall.
And she has quite the resume and credentials for homeschooling and special learning environments. She taught pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, including special education. Along the way, she earned a double major in elementary and special education, a certification in dyslexic strategies and a master's degree in elementary administration.
Brink began her first career at the Pierre Learning Center, then in Onida, and then back to Pierre. She resigned in August, just before the school year, after seven years at St. Joseph’s School.
“It’s hard when you go through a difficult journey. Change is hard,” Brink said. “I cried for a few days; it was difficult leaving the children, families and teachers.”
A couple of those families reached out to Brink to see if she would homeschool their children. Families wanted smaller student groups for their kids due to COVID. And, the school systems were allowing families the option of distance learning or homeschooling instead of an in-person classroom environment.
Some of the families who reached out were concerned that their children might be dyslexic, challenged or simply geared to do better in a non-traditional brick-and-mortar learning environment. Traditional environments that include 25-or-more-students in the classroom classroom.
“I teach in a multi-sensory hands-on approach,” Brink said. “I love to tutor. We work with textures, light, a climbing wall, a sand and water table, hearing tubes, slime, incubating chicks, raising butterflies, ‘music color’, ‘music movement’, etc. I started out with six kiddos, and word traveled.”
Other things the students do to encompass the gamut of learning include growing pumpkins, studying dragonflies, bubbles, field trips to farms and ranches, performing plays for Christmas and spring pageants, being in the Pierre Parade of Lights and a field trip to the Laura Ingalls Wilder homestead site in DeSmet.
“I take learning opportunities as I discover them," she said.
Beyond the Classroom has 11 pre-kindergarteners through fifth grade students. Six middle-school and high schoolers who are still officially under the school district’s distance-learning system join as well. At various times, about 30 more kindergarten through eighth-grade youth come in as individual learners. Learning starts at 9 a.m. for some, a larger group joins in at 11 a.m., and individual enrichment students come in at 3:30 p.m. This is all on Monday through Thursday, with Friday being Brink’s planning and preparation day.
Brink said, according to South Dakota homeschooling laws, she could have 22 students in the room at one time, with pre-school and high school students not having to be on that count list.
Challenges, especially learning and journey challenges, are not unknown to Brink.
“On May 17, 2017, I found out I had breast cancer -- stage three -- that was also in the lymph nodes. Friends and co-workers rallied around me, helped me complete that summer’s teaching activities. I am currently a cancer survivor,” Brink said. “I’ve had some older kids who come back to help out in Beyond the Classroom. They just don’t want to leave. They understand when you struggle at something and then get it, you want to help others.”
Beyond the Classroom is applying for grants, with assistance from Pierre Area Referral Services, toward finding a larger base of operations. Brink hopes to go from around 600-square feet to hopefully 3,000-square feet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.