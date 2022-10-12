The coronavirus pandemic made teacher Marquette Brink rethink her options. Frustrated with teaching 20 kindergarteners online and unsure about surviving COVID-19 after surviving cancer, Brink left St. Joseph’s School in Pierre. Families approached her about offering homeschooling and in August 2020, she greeted six students at Beyond the Classroom in Pierre.
In just over two years, enrollment has increased sevenfold and the non-profit for a second time has moved to a larger space. Beyond the Classroom is renting the former CommTech building at 1601 Lowell Ave. behind Walmart and will host an open house from 4-6 p.m. Monday for folks to learn more about the school.
“I just knew I loved education and still wanted to teach,” Brink said about taking on the faith-based homeschooling program. “I just didn’t know how it would be possible. That’s kind of how I got started.”
It’s a true grassroots story.
The school operates on a $100,000 annual budget with Brink as the teacher and three teaching assistants. Brink’s cell phone is the main line to the school, which is furnished with second hand desks and chairs.
Tuition is $360 a month for students in kindergarten through eighth grade and $250 a month for students in ninth through 12th grades.
A public and private school teacher for 25 years, Brink opened Beyond the Classroom for students in preschool through 12th grade in a back room of the Pierre Music Store in the Northridge Plaza. One year later, she and her 30 students moved to a vacant storefront next to Maurices, also in the mall. At the start of this school year, she had 40 students.
The 49-year-old tailors education to how each student learns. She also provides tutoring and uses the Barton system for those who struggle with spelling, reading and writing due to dyslexia or a learning disability.
Beyond the Classroom has been a blessing for Leigh Ann Otte; two of her four children were among the school’s initial six students.
During COVID-19, Otte’s daughter Reagan, 12, struggled with online lessons and lost a half of a year of learning. So Otte enrolled Reagan and her son Deacon, 8, in Beyond the Classroom.
“Since then, our daughter is doing so well in that learning environment, that we left her there,” Otte said. “I think she did so well because Marquette can focus on each individual student and learning. There’s a lot more hands-on learning and they each learn from each other.”
Students in kindergarten through eighth grade share a classroom — similar to a one-room schoolhouse.
“It’s like going back to the days gone by,” Marquette said. “Everyone helping each other.”
She explained that Beyond the Classroom is not an accredited public or private school.
“It’s just a private school that would be in homes, which aren’t usually accredited,” Brink said. “The homeschooling laws do not (require that they be) certified.”
Brink, who grew up on a farm in Blunt and received bachelor’s degrees in special and elementary education from Dakota State University and a master’s in administration from South Dakota State University, is undecided about handling future growth.
“If I take on more students, I have to hire another teacher,” she said. “Our goal is to have quality, not quantity. We would like to maintain our numbers as we have them.”
Homeschooled graduates can take college entrance exams and go to college just like any high school graduate.
“Colleges don’t care if you’re homeschool, or which school you went to,” Brink said.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
