Reagan Otte blow dries a pumpkin. Beyond the Classroom plans to display the students' pumpkins and art during its upcoming open house.

The coronavirus pandemic made teacher Marquette Brink rethink her options. Frustrated with teaching 20 kindergarteners online and unsure about surviving COVID-19 after surviving cancer, Brink left St. Joseph’s School in Pierre. Families approached her about offering homeschooling and in August 2020, she greeted six students at Beyond the Classroom in Pierre.

In just over two years, enrollment has increased sevenfold and the non-profit for a second time has moved to a larger space. Beyond the Classroom is renting the former CommTech building at 1601 Lowell Ave. behind Walmart and will host an open house from 4-6 p.m. Monday for folks to learn more about the school.

On Wednesday, Marquette Brink shows about two dozen kindergarten through eighth-grade students the different art work they produced.
Alex Kelley decorates a pumpkin on Wednesday at Beyond the Classroom that will go on display during the upcoming open house.

