SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University has released the Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester. A total of 714 students maintained a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credit hours.
Black Hills State University is a masters-level state university with more than 4,000 students. The campus leads the region in sustainability efforts and maintains top academic programs in business (AACSB Accredited), exercise science, natural sciences, social sciences, the arts, mass communication, health sciences and education.
Eagle Butte — Ashley Davis, Exercise Science; K’Dyn Newbrough, Applied Health Sciences.
Fort Pierre — Kristi Maxfield, Composite Early Child/SPED; Rilee Rowse, Elementary Education.
Harrisburg — Joshua Erickson, History; Adam Holmstrom, Exercise Science.
Herreid — Tyrel Ott, Business Administration; Micah Schaefbauer, Biology.
Miller — Adam Bertsch, Journalism, also Mass Communications.
Pierre — Aaron Chapman, Biology; Ranni Hopkins, Biology; Jesse Jares, Psychology; Kaitlynn Kelly, Political Science; Cassie Natvig, Elementary Education; Katherine Nielson, Biology; Cassandra Ryckman, Business Administration; Kelsey VanDenHemel, Professional Accountancy; Cassandra Vandewiele, Exercise Science;
Vivian — Alicia Authier, Business Administration
