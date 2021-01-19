In May, a top adviser for then-presidential candidate Joe Biden said stopping the $8 billion Keystone XL Pipeline from shipping Canadian tar sands oil across 316 miles of South Dakota countryside was a top priority.
Now, multiple published reports indicate one of Biden’s first acts upon becoming president Wednesday will be to do just that.
Developer TC Energy (formerly known as TransCanada) claims the endeavor would eventually create 3,500 jobs in South Dakota, with these workers constructing pipeline to stretch through nine of the state’s counties: Harding, Butte, Perkins, Meade, Pennington, Haakon, Jones, Lyman and Tripp.
If Biden cancels the Keystone XL, it will likely displease many union laborers, whose votes he has claimed to cherish. Sunday, the president of North America’s Building Trades Unions said those he represents look forward to working on the pipeline, which is sometimes referred to as KXL.
“With our continued commitment to safety, creating family-sustaining, middle class jobs, NABTU is pleased to announce our agreement with TC Energy to ensure building trades labor constructs renewable energy projects along the entire Keystone XL route,” union President Sean McGarvey stated via news release. “This will help to meet KXL’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2023, create the power capacity required to operate the pipeline from renewable energy sources and create thousands of jobs between now and 2030 – jobs for the highly skilled women and men of the building trades.”
While environmental advocacy groups such as the San Francisco-based Sierra Club decry any form of fossil fuel expansion, Keystone developers claim their project will actually result in cutting 3 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent from the atmosphere each year. Presumably, they claim this because the oil shipped through the pipeline could replace carbon-dense coal in portions of America’s energy portfolio.
“Since it was initially proposed more than 10 years ago, the Keystone XL project has evolved with the needs of North America, our communities and the environment. We are confident that Keystone XL is not only the safest and most reliable method to transport oil to markets, but the initiatives announced today also ensure it will have the lowest environmental impact of an oil pipeline in terms of greenhouse gas emissions,” Keystone XL President Richard Prior stated via news release.
Meanwhile, Biden has claimed that he wants to spend “more than $5 trillion” on clean energy initiatives, such as windmills, solar panels, hydropower and ethanol.
“Biden’s climate and environmental justice proposal will make a federal investment of $1.7 trillion over the next 10 years, leveraging additional private sector and state and local investments to total to more than $5 trillion,” his still existing campaign website stated as of late Monday.
