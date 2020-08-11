Geraldine Ferraro in 1984?
As Democrat Walter Mondale’s running mate, the New York congresswoman lost 49 states in her bid to become America’s first female vice president.
Sarah Palin in 2008?
Running alongside Republican John McCain, the two were no match for the Democratic duo of Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
Kamala Harris in 2020?
The most recent national public opinion poll shows that Harris, an attorney who was elected to represent California in the U.S. Senate in 2016, is a 10-point favorite to become the first woman to serve as president or vice president.
Tuesday afternoon, after months of anticipation and conjecture, Biden confirmed that Harris will be his running mate for the Nov. 3 Electoral College matchup with President Donald Trump. Biden became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee after dispatching several challengers earlier this year.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still impacting every aspect of American life, the coronavirus is sure to be a campaign issue, while also affecting the campaigns.
“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Biden tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “Back when Kamala was (California) Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”
If elected, Harris would also be only the second non-white person to serve as either president or vice president, with President Obama being the first.
“@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief,” Harris tweeted on Tuesday after Biden’s announcement.
The Trump campaign responded fairly quickly with a video titled, “Meet Phony Kamala Harris.” It uses several terms to describe their opinion of Harris and her policies, including:
“Radical left;”
“Socialized medicine;”
“Trillions in new taxes.”
“Slow Joe and ‘Phony’ Kamala. Perfect together; wrong for America,” the video concludes.
The Trump campaign’s video can be seen here: https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1293285461855801346
No Democrat has carried South Dakota in a presidential election since President Lyndon B. Johnson of Texas did so in 1964. While the odds of a Democratic win in South Dakota seem long, Gov. Kristi Noem gave her opinion of Harris matching up with Vice President Mike Pence this fall.
“Looking forward to the VP debate. @Mike_Pence: freedom, strong families & safe communities. Harris: take away your health insurance, trillions in new taxes & mass incarceration,” Noem tweeted.
Nevertheless, on Tuesday, Chicago-based Real Clear Politics, which compiles data from numerous polls, gave Biden an edge of 7.2 points on Trump.
The most recent poll, from Monmouth University, showed Biden leading Trump by 10 points.
“This is the type of result we have been seeing on issue questions throughout the campaign. Voters tend to have strongly held views of Trump, both positive and negative. Biden does slightly better in the net ratings overall. It’s just that voters don’t have as firm a sense of the challenger,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.
