President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday said he will nominate U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, D-New Mexico, to serve in his cabinet as secretary for the Department of the Interior.
On his presidential transition website, Biden refers to Haaland this way: “Will make history as the first Native American Interior Secretary and the first-ever Native American Cabinet Secretary.”
“In 4 years, Trump failed Indian Country & only broke more promises. It was exacerbated by the Administration’s failure to take this #pandemic seriously. Looking forward to turning the page on this dark chapter,” Haaland stated via Twitter on Thursday.
Haaland must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate to become interior secretary. The current occupant of the position in President Donald Trump’s administration is David Bernhardt.
Federal bureaus that operate as divisions of the interior department -- and would therefore fall under Haaland’s authority -- include:
National Park Service
Bureau of Indian Affairs
Bureau of Indian Education
Bureau of Land Management
Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
Bureau of Reclamation
Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement
Bureau of Trust Funds Administration
Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
U.S. Geological Survey
South Dakota’s famous Mount Rushmore is part of the National Park Service.
Thursday, members of the NDN Collective hailed Biden’s selection of Haaland. The organization describes itself as “dedicated to building Indigenous power.”
“Haaland’s appointment gives us a voice in a department that has long been responsible for our exploitation. As secretary of the Department of the Interior, she will have the power to stand up to the corporations who have been influencing the department for generations and causing the destruction of Indigenous lands,” NDN President and CEO Nick Tilsen stated via news release.
“Representation means progress, and it is important to see people in these roles that look like us, share our lived experience, and who honor Indigenous self-determination. Even more importantly, it is essential that progress also translates into power,” said NDN Action Director Korina Barry added. “We expect to see Haaland lead on issues that are important to us, such as returning land back to our people, combating the climate crisis, and tackling the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.