Haaland

Shown is U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, D-New Mexico, who is President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Interior Secretary. Because the National Park Service is a division of this department, South Dakota's Mount Rushmore would fall under Haaland's authority. 

 Photo by U.S. Congress

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday said he will nominate U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, D-New Mexico, to serve in his cabinet as secretary for the Department of the Interior.

On his presidential transition website, Biden refers to Haaland this way: “Will make history as the first Native American Interior Secretary and the first-ever Native American Cabinet Secretary.”

“In 4 years, Trump failed Indian Country & only broke more promises. It was exacerbated by the Administration’s failure to take this #pandemic seriously. Looking forward to turning the page on this dark chapter,” Haaland stated via Twitter on Thursday.

Haaland must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate to become interior secretary. The current occupant of the position in President Donald Trump’s administration is David Bernhardt.

Federal bureaus that operate as divisions of the interior department -- and would therefore fall under Haaland’s authority -- include:

  • National Park Service

  • Bureau of Indian Affairs

  • Bureau of Indian Education

  • Bureau of Land Management

  • Bureau of Ocean Energy Management

  • Bureau of Reclamation

  • Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement

  • Bureau of Trust Funds Administration

  • Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement

  • U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

  • U.S. Geological Survey

South Dakota’s famous Mount Rushmore is part of the National Park Service.

Thursday, members of the NDN Collective hailed Biden’s selection of Haaland. The organization describes itself as “dedicated to building Indigenous power.”

“Haaland’s appointment gives us a voice in a department that has long been responsible for our exploitation. As secretary of the Department of the Interior, she will have the power to stand up to the corporations who have been influencing the department for generations and causing the destruction of Indigenous lands,” NDN President and CEO Nick Tilsen stated via news release.

“Representation means progress, and it is important to see people in these roles that look like us, share our lived experience, and who honor Indigenous self-determination. Even more importantly, it is essential that progress also translates into power,” said NDN Action Director Korina Barry added. “We expect to see Haaland lead on issues that are important to us, such as returning land back to our people, combating the climate crisis, and tackling the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women.”

Tags

Load comments