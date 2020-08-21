Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said at more than 5.5 million COVID-19 cases -- along with more than 170,000 deaths attributed to the coronavirus -- the time has come for masks to be mandatory across the nation.
“We'll have a national mandate to wear a mask -- not as a burden, but to protect each other. It's a patriotic duty,” Biden said while officially accepting his party’s nomination, Thursday during the virtual Democratic National Convention.
If elected as national polls predict he will be on Nov. 3, the 77-year-old Biden will be the oldest man ever to win the office. Prior to serving as vice president for President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017, Biden represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate from 1973 to 2009.
His 44 years as an elected official in Washington, D.C. seemingly make Biden a clear political “insider.”
Nevertheless, Biden is positioning himself as the candidate who can heal a nation torn by disease, economic turmoil and social tumult.
“In times as challenging as these, I believe there is only one way forward. As a united America. United in our pursuit of a more perfect Union. United in our dreams of a better future for us and for our children. United in our determination to make the coming years bright,” Biden said Thursday at the DNC.
At the same time, Biden threw out some meat for left-wing Democrats, who have been anything but quiet in 2020.
Biden said he is committed to “Winning it for those communities who have known the injustice of the knee on the neck,” a clear reference to the death in May of George Floyd while in the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department. That event sparked nationwide riots which continue to this day, particularly in Seattle, Washington and Portland, Oregon.
“America is at an inflection point. A time of real peril, but of extraordinary possibilities. We can choose the path of becoming angrier, less hopeful, and more divided. A path of shadow and suspicion. Or we can choose a different path, and together, take this chance to heal, to be reborn, to unite. A path of hope and light,” Biden said.
The Real Clear Politics national poll compilation gave Biden an edge of 7.6 points over President Donald Trump on Friday, but these polls did not account for the traditional “bounce” a presidential candidate receives after their convention.
Wednesday night, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., officially became the first non-white woman to be nominated to run as vice president for a major party.
"And let’s be clear — there is no vaccine for racism. We’ve gotta do the work. For George Floyd. For Breonna Taylor. For the lives of too many others to name. For our children. For all of us," Harris said during her Wednesday speech.
Though Harris spent much of her Wednesday speech tearing into Trump, she said the challenges non-white people face began far before Trump's 2016 election.
"Black, Latino and Indigenous people are suffering and dying disproportionately. This is not a coincidence. It is the effect of structural racism. Of inequities in education and technology, health care and housing, job security and transportation," she said.
With the closure of the DNC, the nation's eyes will soon turn to the Republican National Convention, set for next week. The official site is Charlotte, North Carolina, although some of the event is expected to happen through virtual means, as was the case for the DNC. Gov. Kristi Noem is expected to address the RNC on Wednesday, Aug. 26, though it remains unclear at this point where she will be while speaking.
Not surprisingly, Trump is not impressed with Biden. Via Twitter, the president said of Biden’s long tenure in government: “In 47 years, Joe did none of the things of which he now speaks. He will never change, just words!”
