A transgender pride flag flaps in the wind at Saturday's Protect Trans Kids Rally in front of the state Capitol on Jan. 15, 2022. 

 Joshua Rydberg, Campea Photography

The Biden administration will advance a rule to make it more difficult for schools to exclude transgender youth athletes from competition based on their gender identity, a senior U.S. Education Department official told reporters Thursday.

The proposed rule would prohibit blanket bans of transgender athletes competing in sports consistent with their gender identity. But it would allow schools to issue exclusions for particular sports and grade levels, if the school can show it has a particular need to do so and takes steps to minimize harms caused to anyone excluded.

