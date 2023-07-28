As Janice Howe-Adrian contemplates the work of Oscar Howe, she sees an ingenious artist who expressed his Native heritage through his painting.
“He wasn’t standing in front of someone saying, ‘This is the ceremony you need to do,’” she said. “He painted about it.”
Oscar Howe, who lived from 1915 to 1983, was the brother of Howe-Adrian’s grandfather.
Howe-Adrian was visiting with her husband, Louis Adrian, and her uncle, Fabian Howe, Wednesday afternoon in the community center at Big Bend — part of the Crow Creek Indian Reservation. They were discussing the Big Bend Pow-Wow taking place this weekend, slated to honor two people with profoundly creative spirits who grew up on the Crow Creek Indian Reservation — the artist Oscar Howe and the writer Elizabeth Cook-Lynn. Both were members of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe.
The Big Bend Pow-Wow began Friday, July 28, and continues through Sunday in the arena near the Big Bend Community Center on Highway 34, about 32 miles east of Pierre.
Howe-Adrian recently saw Oscar Howe’s paintings in the exhibit “Dakota Modern: The Art of Oscar Howe,” in the South Dakota Art Museum at South Dakota State University in Brookings. After seeing the exhibit, and after learning of the death of Elizabeth Cook-Lynn on July 5, Howe-Adrian — who’s coordinating the honoring ceremonies in the Big Bend Pow-Wow — deemed it was time to recognize both of them. Cook-Lynn was born in 1930.
As she sat in the community center on Wednesday, Howe-Adrian looked at a print of a 1963 Oscar Howe painting called “Horses” that was inscribed on a canvas bag.
“His paintings are abstract,” her husband Louis Adrian noted, adding that many of Oscar Howe’s works lean toward a kind of abstraction, particularly in his later paintings.
Fabian Howe — Oscar Howe’s nephew — recalled the visits Oscar Howe made after he'd moved away from the Reservation.
“He used to come down and visit, and he had a suit on, a good car, and he’d really be talking the language,” he said.
“He was dressed like that,” Howe-Adrian added, “but he talked Dakota.”
Howe-Adrian said Oscar Howe stressed the importance of education — something, she noted, that's played a strong role throughout the family. She also reflected on Oscar Howe’s ability to convey Native culture in painting, especially at a time when he wasn’t encouraged, outside of his community, to express his culture verbally.
“It made me feel proud,” Howe-Adrian said, recalling her experience when she recently looked at his paintings in the South Dakota Art Museum.
Howe-Adrian also recalled Cook-Lynn, who lived in Rapid City, returning to cast a vote for Fabian Howe in a Big Bend District Council race.
“When she heard that my uncle was going to run for council, she called me and said she was going to make sure to make it back to vote,” she said. “And she did. She said, ‘I’m glad that he made it. He’ll help our people.’”
Cook-Lynn was a prolific novelist, essayist and editor celebrated for her passionate advocacy of Native rights. She was also a professor.
The annual Big Bend Pow-Wow, Howe-Adrian said, strikes a celebratory chord even as it commemorates people who have died. Last year’s Pow-Wow, she explained, honored the people in the community who had died after contracting COVID-19.
“It’s a time for celebration, and there’s a lot of happiness,” she said. “I bought something to give away to the older people, to the younger people, and to the kids. When we have the honoring, we’re going to try to make sure that everybody gets a little gift of some kind so they’ll know and remember.”
Creighton Howe, a member of the Big Bend Pow-Wow Committee, noted the importance of honoring people who'd lived on the Crow Creek Indian Reservation. Creighton is Fabian Howe's son.
“We try to acknowledge a lot of people from our community who have excelled in their lifetime,” he said.
He stressed that Elizabeth Cook-Lynn “stood up for Native rights” in her writing, and he described his reaction after seeing Oscar Howe’s paintings in the South Dakota Art Museum.
“He wasn’t just a famous artist,” Creighton Howe said. “He was known for breaking down barriers. A lot of people thought Native art was going to be just a specific way, but he created art that was more abstract.”
Oscar Howe was the brother of Creighton Howe’s grandfather.
Howe-Adrian said this year’s Pow-Wow will include honor songs and dance, with Saturday’s activities focusing on Oscar Howe and Sunday’s honors devoted to Cook-Lynn. The group Mato Pejuta will sing honor songs, she said, noting that such songs harbor lyrics that apply especially to those being honored.
“Oscar was a veteran (of the U.S. Army), so they would sing a word song about veterans for him,” she said.
Creighton Howe said a drum contest was planned for Saturday, and he said inflatable play equipment, for water-based and dry play, will be set up from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Organizers welcomed anyone to come to the Pow-Wow, and Creighton Howe offered a particular invitation to people from Pierre to make the trip.
The Grand Entries for the Pow-Wow are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, July 28; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday; and 1 p.m. on Sunday. A 5K Walk/Run is set to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.
People seeking more information about Oscar Howe can visit https://tinyurl.com/OscarHowe. For Elizabeth Cook-Lynn they can visit https://tinyurl.com/ElizabethCook-Lynn. Both are South Dakota State University sites with biographical information.
More information about the Big Bend Pow-Wow can be found at https://calendar.powwows.com/events/big-bend-pow-wow/.
