A public meeting of the state Game, Fish and Parks Commission will be held by teleconference on Monday, August 12, at 3 p.m. (CT) to consider proceeding with the 2020 Bighorn Sheep Auction Tag.
The Commission and the state Game, Fish and Parks Department (GFP) received one application letter from the Midwest Chapter of the Wild Sheep Foundation for the opportunity to auction the bighorn sheep tag for the 2020 hunting season.
Approval will allow the Wild Sheep Foundation to begin the process and auctioning of the 2020 license.
The public can listen in on this meeting at the GFP Large Conference Room on the 2nd Floor of the Foss Building, 523 East Capitol Ave, Pierre; at the GFP Chamberlain Regional Office, 1550 East King Avenue, Chamberlain, SD; at the GFP Sioux Falls Regional Office (Outdoor Campus East), 4500 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD; at GFP Rapid City Regional Office (Outdoor Campus West) at 4130 Adventure Trail, Rapid City, SD; and the GFP Watertown Regional Office, 400 West Kemp, Watertown, SD.
