A total of 29 bike riders from four states came into the area for the first annual Grassland Gravel ride last weekend. The ride was the first event in the area to feature county gravel roads and adventurous sections of Forest Service roads across the Fort Pierre National Grassland. Three distinct courses were used for the ride.
The ride was not technically a race, but rather a chance for bike riders to try something new. The unofficial benchmark for the first finishers in each route included Pierre’s Kathi Mueller, who had a time of 1 hour, 51 minutes in the 19-mile route. SIoux Falls’ Merrel Pepper finished with a time of 2 hours, 42 minutes in the 34-mile route, while Bismarck’s Jamison Dietrich had a time of 3 hours, 9 minutes in the 53-mile route.
Oahe Wheelmen president Mike Mueller said the event was a great success.
“We had a little luck with the weather, as well as outstanding rider support from Uriah Steber, John Simpson, John Berry and Berry Fast Bicycles, Luke Ridder and Tami Darnall,” Mueller said.
The United States Forest Service staff in town also provided help with route planning, permitting, rancher relations and some prizes for the riders. First National Bank was the presenting sponsor, with additional support being provided by Delta Dental and the Pierre Business Improvement District Board.
