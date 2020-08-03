Four men from central Minnesota spent a night and half a day in Pierre and Fort Pierre on their way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. As they headed west Monday morning, they were not worried, they said, about what many call a COVID-19 risk with 250,000 people expected to crowd into the small town in the Black Hills.
Brett Michaels, from Buffalo, Jacob Scheie and Adam Delzer from Montrose, and Luke Dubbin from Maple Lake — small towns about 30 to 45 miles northwest of Minneapolis — seemed quietly pumped to be on the open road with time and space to spend.
They don’t have to be back home until next Monday, Aug. 11, they said.
Delzer is driving the “support vehicle,” a Chevy pickup with his new sleek, Yamaha bike parked in the box; the other three are riding Harley-Davidsons, the chrome and steel colliding with the air they breathe, as the poet from Ontario said.
These four Minnesota men in their 20s are veteran bikers, they said.
“We’ve always ridden bikes together,” Michaels said.
“The bikes just got bigger,” Scheie said with a laugh.
Delzer started riding a small dirt bike, a motorcycle, when he was 3, he said.
Now the Yamaha he’s got is smaller, but louder, faster and much less expensive than their Harleys, the other three guys said.
The four spent Sunday night at Oahe Campground near Pierre. “It was beautiful,” Michaels said.
After breakfast at Perkins on Monday, Aug. 3, they were heading west, with plans to stop in Rapid City and hit Sturgis later after exploring the Black Hills.
By 6:30 p.m., they were in their rented house. They said they are enjoying the wide, open spaces of South Dakota compared with Minnesota, which they described as pretty buttoned up by their governor’s orders in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every store, bar, restaurant, requires a mask in Minnesota, they said. Except in some small towns well away from the Twin Cities where it seems many tend to disregard some of the statewide regulations, they said.
The four said they are not concerned much about the risk of catching the coronavirus at the rally.
Most of the big annual events at the Sturgis Rally have been canceled, the major concerts and other entertainment, they said. There still will be some concerts at some bars, such as “The Full Throttle Saloon,” said Michaels.
It promises to be a historic Sturgis Rally.
If this year’s attendance estimates of 250,000 come to fruition, it would be the lowest turnout in decades, perhaps since the 1970s, according to figures available.
The legendary rally that began in 1938 by buffs of Indian Motorcycles who gathered, a few dozen of them, to race and run stunts, before a crowd of a couple hundred grew steadily to mean hundreds of thousands gathering for a week or more of concerts, partying and cruising on Harley-Davidsons and many other brands.
It’s a pretty big deal for anyplace in the U.S., but especially for a city of 7,000 in the Black Hills.
The rallies are measured two ways each year.
The city of Sturgis has a complicated formula for estimating the head count, including weighing the garbage collected, measuring utilities usage, sales tax revenues and a photo taken the same day of the week each year on the main drag of all the people in town.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Transportation keeps a close count of every vehicle entering Sturgis during the rally, for a vehicle count. It’s been the most consistent method of counting the turnout going back several decades and it seems to sort of track with the city’s head counts.
The peak attendance was 739,000 people in 2015, the 75th anniversary, according to Rally organizers. That year, DOT counted 831,055 vehicles entering Sturgis, also a record; although it included 12 days during that special big year, instead of the usual 10 days normally counted during the Rally the past couple decades. The vehicle count can include multiple entries of any vehicle, each of which might carry two or five people.
Last year DOT counted 499,654 vehicles, down a little from 505,969 in 2018; both were 10-day counts. The city, meanwhile, counted 490,000 heads in 2019, down from the crowd estimate of 495,000 in 2018.
Attendance was 325,000 in 1999 and 400,000 in 1990.
The Rally means $700 million to $800 million in economic impact to the Sturgis area, organizers said. That would be equivalent to about $1,600 of spending by each person attending the rally.
The temporary vendors who set up in the city limits had total taxable sales of $10 million in 2019, down from $10.5 million in 2018; the record was $20.6 million in 2015. The taxable sales were $14.3 million in 2000; $11.4 million in 2010; $9.4 million in 2016 and $10.7 million in 2017, Rally officials reported.
These four Minnesota men said they have no qualms of riding into Sturgis during the pandemic and appreciate what they see as more freedom in South Dakota during the pandemic compared with Minnesota.
Even some city leaders opposed hosting the Rally and a city-wide vote showed 60% of residents were against it, according to news reports.
On Monday, Aug. 3, it already had begun, four days ahead of the official start.
“There are a lot of people here already and vendors are either already set up or are in the process,” Christina Steele, spokeswoman for the Rally, told the Capital Journal on Monday, via email.
She said a main reason the city decided to hold the Rally despite the pandemic: “The city knew that people were coming no matter what and we had to be prepared, so we altered our normal plan a bit and are doing our best to keep people safe.”
Steele said the city expects far fewer than the 500,000 people seen in recent years. “But (it) will probably still be strong, considering many people have not had the opportunity to vacation all year and are ready to do so now.”
Steele said some of the changes and new protocols include:
“Only two events are still taking place. The Mayor’s charity ride and the Mayor’s Poker Tournament in Deadwood. That means the normal city-sponsored celebratory events including opening ceremonies, parades, B1 (bombers) flyover, and entertainment and live music at Harley-Davidson Rally Point have been canceled.”
“The privately owned campgrounds outside Sturgis are still holding concerts (outdoors). A few bars in town will still have live music as well.”
“As far as (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, they are just that – recommendations. We have asked all our vendors to follow the CDC guidelines for occupancy, use of shields, hand sanitizer, use of masks, and such. There are no mandates in Sturgis for any of these.”
“The city has placed sanitizing stations at all intersections in our downtown area,” according to Steele. “All portable bathrooms also contain sanitizer. Our public works/sanitation crews will be spraying sanitizer along downtown sidewalks as part of their nightly cleaning duties. Our Community Center is normally open for showers but this year it is closed because of sanitization concerns. We also are not putting our Main Street photo towers up for the same reason.”
“All of our residents who are not comfortable going out during the Rally can call the library and have someone shop and deliver items to their door,” Steele said.
“Social distancing will be very difficult when you are not out riding,” Steele told the Capital Journal. “We simply ask all attendees to be mindful of their health and the health of others by following the CDC guidelines. Main Street will still be blocked off for motorcycles only. If you have a mask, please wear it. Don’t drink and drive.!”
Rally organizers took a stance similar to that of Gov. Kristi Noem, who has eschewed imposing statewide mandates and who hosted the July 3 rally at Mount Rushmore featuring President Donald Trump that drew about 7,500 people, most not wearing masks.
“The city of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is an icon of American freedom and independence,” Steele said in an earlier news release. “The City of Sturgis has been the pre-eminent host of this event for decades and welcomes each visitor to the event. We ask that attendees help maintain the safety of our community and guests alike by respecting protocols and guidelines. We look forward to celebrating the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in grand style in 2021.”
