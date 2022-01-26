A bill to change the threshold for South Dakota’s assessment freeze relief program, primarily sponsored by state Rep. Mike Weisgram, R-Dist. 24, unanimously passed the state House Taxation Committee on Tuesday with one member excused from the vote.
Weisgram’s House Bill 1001, titled “revise the freeze on assessments for dwellings of disabled and senior citizens,” passed the committee on a 12-0 vote with House Majority Whip Kirk Chaffee, R-Dist. 29, excused. If passed in the Legislature and signed by Gov. Kristi Noem, HB 1001 would reset the income limits for the state’s assessment freeze program benefiting homeowners who are senior citizens and those with disabilities.
The assessment freeze program, administered by the South Dakota Department of Revenue, allows for qualifying seniors and disabled persons to have the tax assessment on their property — defined by the Revenue Department as the “house, garage, and the lot upon which it sits, or one acre, whichever is less” — frozen so that they will pay tax on their property’s former value as the property appreciates.
The Revenue Department’s online brochure explaining the program sets the current income limit for single-member households to qualify for the assessment freeze at $30,423. For multiple-member households, the limit is $38,029. The original income limits currently listed in state law, which have increased annually with the consumer price index over time, were $20,000 and $25,000, respectively.
HB 1001 would reset the income limits for the program to $35,000 for single-member households and $45,000 for multiple-member households, with those figures continuing to rise with inflation.
The bill also contains a provision that the program does not apply to a “single-family dwelling” above a certain market value. That figure, also subject to change under inflation, was originally $150,000. HB 1001 would change it to $300,000.
“The intent is to have more people take advantage of it,” Weisgram told the Capital Journal. “(What) we’re trying to do is target folks that are on a limited income, mostly Social Security income, and many qualify now. Actually, 3,217 people each year participate in this program.”
Weisgram said he’s not sure how many more South Dakotans would become eligible for the program if his bill passes, throwing out a guess of 10 percent more.
Twenty-four Hughes County properties qualified for the assessment freeze program in 2021, according to the Hughes County Equalization Department. Stanley County Auditor Philena Burtch said 11 properties in Stanley County qualified for the program last year.
Before HB 1001 came to fruition, Weisgram said, he received a call from a constituent who just missed out on the program because he and his disabled wife barely earned too much through Social Security to qualify.
“It surely could have been a little more consumer-friendly for those folks that are challenged with a really limited amount of income,” Weisgram said of the program as it was originally founded. “So I called the Department of Revenue, they were very receptive, very professional. You know, you can’t give away the farm on this deal. You’re trying to remember the intent of the program of when it was established, but they said they would look at the numbers and we had a nice conversation over the summer about it.”
HB 1001 holds 27 secondary sponsors in the House and is primarily sponsored by Senate Assistant Majority Leader Michael Diedrich, R-Dist. 34, in the Senate. State Sen. Mary Duvall, R-Dist. 24, is among the bill’s 13 secondary sponsors in the Senate.
On Tuesday, the state Revenue Department’s property tax division director Wendy Semmler and AARP South Dakota’s Erik Nelson spoke to the state House Taxation Committee in favor of the bill.
“When considering these policies and programs, AARP South Dakota hopes this committee will keep in mind that protecting the home as an asset is essential to helping ensure that the 50-plus population and all South Dakotans are financially secure and can age in their own homes,” Nelson said. “The property tax is a burdensome tax for many of our low-income and older people to absorb. But at the same time, the property tax is an important source of tax revenue for South Dakota’s local governments.”
