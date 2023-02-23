State Rep. Chris Karr

State Rep. Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, on the House floor during the 2023 legislative session at the Capitol in Pierre.

 Makenzie Huber / South Dakota Searchlight

The state House of Representatives passed a bill 44-25 on Wednesday that would annually adjust the reimbursement rate for community-based providers to 100 percent of the costs of caring for patients covered by programs such as Medicaid. Those providers include nursing homes, assisted living facilities and care facilities for people with developmental disabilities.

That’s a 10 percentage-point jump from what Gov. Kristi Noem proposed in her December budget address. The bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, told legislators that full reimbursement is necessary to fulfill the state’s obligations and pay its bill to providers so they can stay afloat.

