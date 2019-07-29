The South Dakota Department of Agriculture has released the 2019 South Dakota Agricultural Economic Contribution Study.
According to the department, the study is an update to the 2014 South Dakota Economic Contribution Study. Both studies were completed by Decision Innovation Solutions and draws from data generated by the Census of Agriculture conducted by the National Agricultural Statistics Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
A few key findings from the study include:
- Agriculture contributes $32.5 billion, annually, to South Dakota’s economy, up from $25.6 billion. This accounts for 33 percent of South Dakota’s total economic output.
- The number of agriculture and agriculture-related jobs also increased from 115,651 to 132,105. This represents 22 percent of all jobs in South Dakota.
“This study is very encouraging,” said Kim Vanneman, South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture. “It’s been a tough couple of years for folks in agriculture with unpredictable weather and tough markets, but these numbers show that the heartbeat of agriculture is strong, and our future is bright. Thanks to the innovative and hard-working men and women in all parts of the industry, agriculture continues to grow in South Dakota.”
To view the full study, visit https://sdda.sd.gov/office-of-the-secretary/publications/pdf/2019_FinalSD_AECS.pdf.
