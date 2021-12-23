It seems birds, and birdwatchers, don’t mind the plunging temperatures as local Missouri Breaks Audubon members spot an average number of different species — 72 — during their annual Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 18. And the chapter’s president Dave Ode found the coronavirus pandemic is drawing more people to the outdoor pastime.
Missouri Breaks is a chapter of the National Audubon Society and one of about two dozen birdwatching chapters in South Dakota.
“In the last two years, with COVID, people have approached bird watching,” Ode said.
He said that some beginners and enthusiasts watch birds that visit bird feeders, while others, like Ode and his wife, Jeanne, traveled about 100 miles within their designated unit on Bird Count Day.
And, birding is not necessarily a one- or two-person activity focused solely on birdwatching.
“Without COVID, we usually have a supper after the count,” Ode said. “Last year and this year, we aren’t going to do that.”
Ricky Olson, a compiler for the local chapter, added that about 15 people helped during the recent count day. Most of the 15 people were Missouri Breaks members, but the group always welcomes non-members.
“On our Christmas Count, it is volunteering for just one day,” Olson said. “I am hoping that next year we won’t have to deal with COVID.”
Olson and Ode found that birding could be as easy as you would like to make it.
“Pierre is a pretty easy place to watch birds, with all the open water — the Oahe Dam, LaFramboise Island, Farm Island,” Ode said. “You can find birds anywhere. You just have to know where to look for them.”
He has found that a cemetery can be an excellent birdwatching place.
He added that two Missouri Breaks chapter-supported bird feeders attract many species of birds too. One feeder is at the trailhead at Farm Island and the other is at the Pierre Native Plant Arboretum just west of the Izaak Walton League club. The arboretum area includes a flat 0.3-mile nature area trail loop covering four acres and has a gazebo and several benches.
Once started, people tend to stick with birdwatching most of their lives.
“I moved to Pierre in 1994, and I’ve been doing this since 1995,” Olson said.
He added that, though everyone can be a birdwatcher, most people who belong to the chapter or help out with the annual count tend to be retirees with more free time.
Ode has been an amateur birder since college and still enjoys it. He is not surprised by the longevity of the annual 24-hour-long Christmas Bird Count event.
“This is Pierre’s 52nd or 53rd bird count,” he said. “There are a few people who have participated in almost every one. A certain group of people do owling at night. You can hear them — the different owls have different calls. Typically, the day count ranges from 70 to 85 species, depending on the year. The people into birding in South Dakota are greatly in the Pierre and Yankton areas, mostly because of the open waters. It’s kind of a rivalry.”
The Missouri Breaks club, other than on count day, covers a relatively large area, with one member residing in Highmore.
The Christmas count is done by local chapters, each covering the same area each year. The Pierre and Fort Pierre count is a 7.5-mile radius circle, with the state Capitol being in the center.
Olson said that this circle is split up into 11 units, mainly broken up by geographic boundaries that are easy to discern. One person or team takes Fort Pierre, while two people or teams take Pierre. The other units stick to the rural areas.
“We count every bird we can,” Olson said. “We try to be as correct as we can. We usually get around 70 species.”
He said that, in some different areas, some volunteers just do a feeder count, where they focus on the birds at their backyard feeders.
Olson said that for this year, the week of Dec. 15 through Dec. 21 was a count week, where they use data collected during then, but separate from the Christmas count.
The chapter is completing the volunteer-created paperwork — doing what they enjoy — as part of the bird count for the 122nd annual Christmas Bird Counts. The local chapter spotted six additional species than were seen on count day.
“There is a window of dates during which various communities can space their count,” Ode said. “It is a standard one 24-hour period, and there’s a count week. You try to count every bird in a 15-mile diameter circle. In the past 20 years or so, we have had about 20-30 people each year. There’s more tools now to help you learn about birds than ever before, with the internet and cell phones. Now, if you play a bird call from your cell phone, a bird could come to check it out. Though, you can’t beat being with another person, an expert.”
He added a birdwatcher still needs their eyes and a good pair of binoculars.
Various counts across the state are on different days. One reason is that some people like to go to several of them.
“I usually go to two or three,” Olson said. “The closest ones to Pierre would be the Badlands or Huron Counts.”
Another reason for different days is that volunteers have a backup day if the weather interferes with the count.
“This is one of the oldest citizen-scientist projects in the world,” Ode said. “Amateur birders who organize once a year have resulted in this huge database.”
According to a release from Prairie Hills Audubon Society of Western South Dakota President Nancy Hilding, the censuses provide valuable data about species and individual bird numbers on an early winter day.
“The results are compiled into the longest-running database in ornithology, representing 122 years of unbroken data on trends of early-winter bird populations across the Americas,” she reported.
When combined with other surveys such as the Breeding Bird Survey, Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count gives a picture of how the continent’s bird populations have changed over the past hundred years.
The long-term data birdwatchers collect is important for conservationists. Christmas Bird Count data has contributed to more than 300 birding articles.
When birdwatching, people should pack a lunch, drinking water, warm clothing and footwear and, when possible, field guides, binoculars and spotting scopes. Olson said people could contact him to learn more about taking up the activity and participating in next year’s count.
Sometimes minor surprises can make a birders’ day.
Olson said that they didn’t view any really rare species this year in the area. A hermit thrush was seen, which is less common, and Olson did hear a call that is entirely foreign to the area, but he spotted the European Starling that was making it.
Olson said starlings are great travelers and mimics that copy other birds’ calls.
