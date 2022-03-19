The state has detected the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in both domestic poultry flocks and wild birds in South Dakota.
Avian flu, referred to as bird flu, occurs in all bird populations, especially waterfowl, shorebirds and domestic fowl.
Rocco Murano, senior waterfowl biologist for South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, said that Avian flu is very similar to the seasonal flu that occurs within human populations.
This particular strain appears to be more severe in that it impacts wild birds, and is more transmissible, though like the human flu, as the weather gets warmer, the virus is less present, Murano said.
South Dakota has seen avian bird flu in 2008 and 2015, but wild bird mortality did not occur in those outbreaks. Although this strain seems to be more present in wild birds, mortality rates should be low and not have any population effects.
Avian flu is rarely transmitted from birds to humans, but precautions should be taken around dead or obviously sick birds. Citizens should report sick or unknown-cause-of-death waterfowl, raptors, water birds or avian scavengers. Look for unusual behavior, loss of coordination, or not flying or walking properly. Avoid handling these birds, and report them to Game, Fish and Parks at WildInfo@state.sd.us or your local conservation officer.
Murano said snow goose hunters should cook harvested birds to 165 degrees, and dry all their gear before their next hunting outing.
