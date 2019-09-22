Logan Robert McHenry and his twin sister Hallie were born August 22, 2019 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls to Sarah (Jeffries) and Jason McHenry. Logan weighed three pounds, 13 ounces. The parents live in Clark, South Dakota, but Sarah was originally from Fort Pierre. Jason is a native of Clark. Grandparents are Bob and Julie Jeffries, of Pierre; and Mark and Sandy McHenry, of Clark. Great grandparents are Cora Jeffries of Fort Pierre, Kathleen McHenry of Clark, and Ralph and Carol Gebauer of Sioux Falls. Congratulations to all.

Tags

Load comments