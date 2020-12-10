A white Kenworth truck hauling an empty livestock trailer got stuck under the railroad bridge over Pierre Street in downtown Pierre about 11 a.m., Thursday.
Tyrel Johnson, manager of the Black Hills Towing location in Pierre he opened in June, backed up his Kenworth tow truck to the trailer and hooked cables to it and slowly pulled it out, with the truck driver backing up his white Kenworth.
Johnson said he first let some air out of the air bags on the trailer, part of the suspension system, which lowered the trailer and truck a couple of inches.
The backing out peeled back some metal on top of the trailer, but it wasn't too bad, Johnson said.
Pierre police closed off traffic on a couple lanes of Pierre Street until the truck was freed and could drive away, headed for Johnson's lot near Menards on the northeast end of the city.
The truck driver declined to give his name or that of the truck owner, but acknowledged it was from Bismarck. He said he hadn't previously driven through Pierre.
The Highway Patrol responded to the incident.
The trooper found that the 2000 Kenworth W900 with a sleeper compartment, was driven by Justin Beutler, 34, of Bismarck, according to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Highway Patrol.
Neither Beutler or his passenger, a 49-year-old man, were injured. Beutler was wearing a seat belt.
Mangan said a charge is pending against Beutler for driving off the truck route.
The truck route for U.S. 83 coming across the Waldron Bridge over the Missouri River from Fort Pierre is along Sioux Avenue all the way east to Garfield Avenue.
Beutler turned off Sioux at Pierre Street, a not uncommon mistake.
The low bridge, 11 feet, 3 inches, on what is a federal and state highway as well as a city street, often is hit by truck/trailer rigs, and big RVs.
From Jan.1, 2009, to July 1, 2019, there were 111 such incidents at the bridge, 10.6 times per year on average, according to a list the Pierre Police Department has been keeping.
So far in 2020, there have been 13 incidents of vehicles hitting the bridge, Police Capt. Bryan Walz told the Capital Journal.
