Wind Cave National Park is receiving black-footed ferrets that have been bred in captivity. Park staff will release the ferrets into the park before this weekend.
These animals are to supplement the park’s existing ferret population, and help reestablish them in the southern part of the park. This particular operation is closed to the public, though will be reported on after-the-fact..
WHAT: release of 20 to 25 ferrets onto the prairie in Wind Cave National Park that were raised in captivity at the United States Fish and Wildlife Service National Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center.
WHERE: Staff will head out from the Wind Cave National Park Visitor Center, proceeding to the staging area.
WHEN: An evening this week. The ferrets are being brought up from Colorado earlier that afternoon.
PHOTO POINTS OF INTEREST FOR AFTER-THE-FACT REPORTING ARTICLES: Ferrets in small animal carriers, staff carrying the containers across the prairie, releasing the animals into nearby prairie dog holes.
INTERVIEWS ABOUT THE PARK, FERRETS, REINTRODUCTION PROGRAMS, ETC.: Park staff. Workers will be dressed for the weather, including hiking shoes, and will have flashlights or headlamps.
FOLLOW-UP: Tom Farrell, with the Wind Cave National Park.
