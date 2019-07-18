With back-to-school season is right around the corner, Black Hills Federal Credit Union kicked off their 23rd Annual School Supply Drive earlier this week.
The credit union, as well as many area businesses and individuals, will spend the next month collecting and sorting thousands of binders, pens, pencils, notebooks and more for the annual drive.
BHFCU will distribute those supplies to more than 10,000 students in approximately 60 schools across South Dakota, just in time for the start of the 2019-2020 school year.
“We’re working together to reduce the financial burden of back-to-school expenses for many local families, said Heidi Bulman, community development officer at BHFCU. “We also want to ensure educators have the supplies and resources to fully engage with students in classroom activities.”
During last year’s Drive, BHFCU collected and distributed more than 110,000 supplies to area schools, thanks to the generosity of credit union members, the community and area businesses, Bulman said. The credit union hopes to collect even more supplies this year.
Community members interested in supporting the Drive can donate supplies at any Black Hills Federal Credit Union locations through Friday, August 16.
Area businesses and individuals can also contribute by holding a supply drive at their workplace or by making a monetary donation to the Black Hills FCU Charitable Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization, at any BHFCU location. All contributions to the Fund will be used to purchase school supplies for the Drive.
The Drive will culminate with a “Load the Bus” celebration, where representatives from area schools will gather to collect supplies for their schools on Friday, August 23.
About Black Hills Federal Credit Union - Established in Rapid City in 1941, Black Hills Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit, financial cooperative serving over 70,000 members. The community-chartered credit union has locations in Rapid City, Custer, Eagle Butte, Hot Springs, Pierre, Sioux Falls, Spearfish, Sturgis and Wall, South Dakota. For more information, visit bhfcu.com.
