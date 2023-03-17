Black Hills National Forest

Cold Springs Creek in the Black Hills of South Dakota, where parcels of private land are being added to the Black Hills National Forest.

 Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation

The Black Hills National Forest is growing by about one-third of a square mile.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation acquired 239 acres of land from two landowners for a total of $1.1 million and conveyed it to the national forest. The land is high in the remote western area of the forest in South Dakota, near the Wyoming border. The property is now publicly owned as part of the national forest, open for hunting and other recreational activities.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments