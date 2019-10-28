Blackout performance - the show must go on

It was opening night, and the cast of The Hope and Heartache Diner were just making their finishing touches on make-up and costumes. The show was slated to begin at 7 p.m. At approximately 6:20 the lights went out — not just in the T.F. Riggs High School theater but throughout an entire section of the town of Pierre.
News was soon delivered that the blackout was affecting a large section of Pierre, but that power may be restored within 45 minutes. Director Jenny Hodges quickly decided that a 30 minute hold would be put on the curtain time, with hopes that power would return. Then, what was first brought up in a joking manner soon became a solid idea. “We already have an audience waiting, what if we do the show with flashlights,” asked Hodges.
The idea grew and the tech crews’ excitement became palpable. Ironically, the technicians who had been playing “techie bingo,” little did they know they would all get ‘blackout.’ Crew members gathered as many flashlights and batteries as they could find. The message was delivered to the cast and audience that the show would go on at 7:30, whether there was power or not.
Stage manage, Mesa Winde, and student director Margot Pearson tested lights and directed crew members where to position themselves and the flashlights to give the cast and audience the best experience. Veteran techie Thomas Fischer thought to check the spotlights. Oddly enough, one of the two spotlights had enough power to still be run. Adeline Abernathy emerged from the prop room victorious with a box of battery operated candles. At 7:30 sharp the show began.
“The evening of the blackout just crystalized why extracurricular activities are so important. Throwing up their hands and cancelling the show was simply not going to be an option for this group of students,” said Rob Coverdale, principal and audience member. “Instead of giving up, the actors and stage crew worked collaboratively to take what seemed to be an insurmountable obstacle and make it one of the most memorable nights they will have as high school students. Then, to top it off, they gave a near-perfect performance. That evening is a tremendous testament to the leadership of Mrs. Hodges and the resilience of our performers.”
“Kids never cease to amaze me with their adaptability. They were ready to go for opening night, so that’s what they did,” said audience member Charis Blanchette. “Kids knelt with flashlights in front of the stage so their peers could act, and the actors just made it work. I have to admit I got a little choked up by the end. I was so proud of this group of kids who simply did what they had to do. Their resourcefulness and responsibility to their craft and their peers was admirable. Mrs. Hodges has definitely set her students up for success.”
“The blackout gave us a great theater story to tell people in the future,” said senior actor Melinda Clements.
