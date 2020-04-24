Blair Brothers Angus Ranch earns SD Leopold Conservation Award

Blair Brothers Angus has been selected for the latest South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award.
Presented in honor of Aldo Leopold, renowned conservationist, this award recognizes private landowners who inspire others with their dedication to the land, water, and wildlife resources in their care.
In South Dakota, the award is presented annually by the Sand County Foundation, South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association and South Dakota Grassland Coalition. The Blairs will also receive $10,000, to be presented at the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association’s Annual Convention in Rapid City, Dec. 1-2.
Brothers Ed and Rich Blair, and their sons Chad and Britton, are the namesakes of Blair Brothers Angus Ranch. The cow-calf, stocker, and feedlot business spans 40,000 acres of deeded and leased rangeland near Sturgis and Vale in the western part of the state. Since Enos Blair established it more than 100 years ago, the operation uses conservation practices that enhance soil, water, livestock, and wildlife. The operation has grown with each generation.
The family has formed working partnerships with local, state, and national agencies and organizations concerning conservation practices.
The area receives an average of only 14 inches of annual rainfall. Overgrazing would be detrimental to the soil, plants, livestock, wildlife, watershed, and economics of their ranch. By coupling rotational grazing, cover crops, and no-till practices on cropland, the Blairs have improved water infiltration and soil health.
This has also improved habitat for deer, antelope, insect pollinators, pheasants, and 17 other species of nesting birds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.