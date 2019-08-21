Blood Drive, actually fun

The blood drive held at the American Legion cabin in Pierre on August 21 was hosted by The Right Turn.
Pierre-area blood drives are common, yet many people have yet to participate in one.
There are many ways to participate: You can give blood, help coordinate the drive, promote it or contact others to donate. Some people come in support of others. One first-time young gentleman girlfriend encouraged him during his blood donation. She didn’t give blood this time because she had already contributed in another blood drive before the eight weeks between donations had passed..
Vitalent blood drive coordinator Nancy Schlichenmayer and her crew signed up pre-registered donors, even reminding them of their appointments by email. Walk-ins are welcome. Everyone was greeted as a friend. The check-in was done quickly and courteously, and even faster if the donor had filled out an on-line questionnaire earlier that day.
According to Schlichenmayer, 21 people volunteered to donate blood. Nineteen were actually able to donate. Not donating can be because you are not physically feeling on top of your game that day, your have previously donated in less than the required eight weeks, or some other reason.
Proof of identification or a donor card from previous donations are required.
Three people chose to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC): This blood donation method collects two units of red blood cells, and simultaneously returns your platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to you.
There were at least two first-time donors, including Schlichenmayer’s husband. The entire procedure - sign in, interview, give blood, eat snacks for 15 minutes, walk out - takes about an hour.
The snacks are free chips, grapes, chocolate and water available before, during, and after the procedure. An intake of salt is recommended to blood donors. A free drawing was held to win door prizes, such as various baseball caps.
“Thanks to the individuals who volunteered to donate blood, we exceeded our goals,” said Schlichenmayer. Resources from Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) read, "There is no greater gift than sharing the source of life pulsing within each of us to offer second chances, healing and comfort to those in need."
The crew of trained phlebotomists (blood drawers) were from Mitchell and Aberdeen. Friendliness (even joking around when appropriate) as well as professionalism are their trademark characteristics.
The next scheduled blood drive in the Pierre area is set for Monday, September 9, at Saint Peter and Paul Church. It is sponsored by the Catholic Daughters. Contact coordinator Nancy Schlichenmayer at 280-1348 if you’d like to participate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.