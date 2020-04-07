The Pierre Faith Lutheran Church blood drive is still set for Thursday, April 16.
Held in the church, the drive is from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The coordinator is Macy Halverson, whose contact number is 222-1658.
“Macy was a Riggs High School student when she first started helping with our blood drives,” said Abbie Arneson, senior donor recruiter with Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services). “Now, as a University of South Dakota student, she is still helping us. It’s a sign of that age group. It’s pretty cool of her to step up and coordinate this drive.”
“When in high school, I was on Pierre’s Student Council, which put on blood drives and helped run them,” said Halverson. “Abbie and I kept in touch over the last couple of years. When she said that the drive needed help, I said ‘absolutely’. USD is teaching remotely for the rest of the semester, and I enjoy helping with blood drives. It was an easy ‘yes’.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.