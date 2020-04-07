The Pierre Faith Lutheran Church blood drive is still set for Thursday, April 16.

Held in the church, the drive is from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The coordinator is Macy Halverson, whose contact number is 222-1658.

“Macy was a Riggs High School student when she first started helping with our blood drives,” said Abbie Arneson, senior donor recruiter with Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services). “Now, as a University of South Dakota student, she is still helping us. It’s a sign of that age group. It’s pretty cool of her to step up and coordinate this drive.”

“When in high school, I was on Pierre’s Student Council, which put on blood drives and helped run them,” said Halverson. “Abbie and I kept in touch over the last couple of years. When she said that the drive needed help, I said ‘absolutely’. USD is teaching remotely for the rest of the semester, and I enjoy helping with blood drives. It was an easy ‘yes’.”

