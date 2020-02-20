Thursday, Feb. 20, professionals with Vitalant blood services worked at T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre to oversee the school’s blood drive. Vitalant bills itself as one of the oldest and largest non-profit community blood service providers.
February is the month when the American Cancer Society and the American Red Cross team up to increase the number of blood donations. While both organizations are always on the lookout for people to donate blood, they have teamed up under the slogan “give blood to give time.”
Shari Juhnke-Foster was the supervisor at Riggs for the blood drive. According to her, the drive saw 53 units of blood drawn for the day, with 39 whole blood units and seven double red cell (14) units taken.
Two types of machines were present to draw blood. One is a whole blood machine, the other is called an apheresis machine. The whole blood is, mostly, for people with A and B positive blood. The double machine is for people who have O negative and positive blood. Though they also must be a certain weight and size to contribute on the apheresis machine.
“The doubles is we take double your red cells and put your plasma back into your body,” Juhnke-Foster said. “It gives us two units of red cells. It’s for emergency surgeries, it goes out to hospitals faster, and our lab doesn’t have to process it.” The emergencies situations often involve babies, cancer patients, surgeries and word done by field medics.
