St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church hosted a blood drive with Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) on Sept. 9 at St. Joseph School.
This drive collected a total of 57 units of blood products. A total of 52 people volunteered to donate blood, and 46 of these were able to donate. Eleven donors gave Power Red Cells (2RBC), which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor.
There was one person who volunteered for the first time.
Catholic Daughters sponsored the drive, while Nancy Potts coordinated it. Others who assisted included Ann Jordre, Vivian Monroe, Agnes Lord, Char Nicholas, and Doris Powell. The next blood drive at the St. Joseph School is Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
Vitalant strives to keep a five-day supply of every blood type on the shelves at all times to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region. Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are especially important this time of year, due to increased accidents and trauma cases.
Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s donor rewards program. Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.