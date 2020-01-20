A Pierre and Fort Pierre community blood drive is set for 11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, and for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The Vitalant crew will be at Beck Motor Company showroom in Pierre to assist all blood donors.
Walk-ins are welcome, but to schedule an appointment call 224-5912.
Donors must be at least 16 years old, weight at least 110 pounds and be in good health. To help speed the process, donors can complete a Health History the day of their donation by visiting www.vitalant.org.
