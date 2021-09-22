A lot goes into a successful blood drive, and they were never an easy process given the need for logistics, set up and other factors. When the coronavirus pandemic began, it threw donor organizations an additional curveball making blood drives more difficult, but Vitalant hasn’t stopped looking for volunteers to give the gift of life.
Now, those COVID-19 difficulties are resurging, bringing with them a return of precautions for blood donors and recipients.
“We just started a few weeks ago having to mask up again,” Vitalant’s Abbie Arneson, senior donor recruitment rep, said. “We understand some donor’s frustrations with that. But, we have to follow the policies put in place by the CDC.”
In the Pierre and Fort Pierre area, 43 blood drives were held in 2019, yielding 2,254 products. In 2020, the number of drives dropped to 28 but still pulled in 2,139 products. On average, Arneson said products usually break down 80/20, with the bulk being whole blood donations followed by double red cell donations. She added plasma donations are less frequent but added to total products.
So far, 2021’s 28 drives yielded 1,588 products, and there are 13 drives already scheduled for the remainder of the year — five in October.
“Although the number of drives decreased in 2020, the donor support in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area was outstanding,” Vitalant’s Rapid City-based communications manager Tori Robbins said. “Many people, including first-time donors, came out to donate since the pandemic hit for a variety of reasons. No matter the reason, we need them to continue to donate to help ensure a consistent and ample blood supply for those in need.”
Currently, vaccination status doesn’t change Vitalant’s safety guidelines for donors, staff and guests.
“In keeping with updated CDC guidance, masks will be required for all donors, staff and guests, at all Vitalant blood drives and facilities regardless of vaccination status,” Robbins said. “The FDA, which sets blood safety standards in the U.S., allows people vaccinated with non-live vaccines to give blood without a waiting period. All currently authorized vaccines in the U.S. are non-live vaccines.”
Vitalant runs approximately 15 tests on a donor’s blood before approving it for transfusion. The 15 tests are in addition to pre-screening health-related questions donors answer before giving blood. Donors can view confirmed lab test results and other health information on their donor’s portal account about a week after their donation. New blood donors can now learn their preliminary blood type right away when they come to donate.
“The tests that we run are those that are transmissible through blood. COVID-19 continues to pose no known risk to patients receiving blood transfusions, with no reported cases of transfusion transmission of this virus,” Robbins said. “Donors are always asked to ensure they are feeling well and healthy when they come in to donate blood, for their health and to have a positive donation experience.”
Vitalant also adheres to other safety procedures to make the process safe for everyone involved.
“The safety of donors, patients, staff and our volunteers is Vitalant’s top priority,” Robbins said. “Vitalant continues to follow rigorous safety and cleaning protocols.”
Vitalant observes social distancing guidelines, where possible. Staff also wash their hands before and after any donor contact or removing their gloves. Staff wipes down donor- and other high-touched surfaces, including after every collection.
Vitalant staff also monitor themselves for symptoms and stay home when ill or suspect illness.
The number one most used and most needed blood product is red blood cells. When Vitalant comes out on the road, its primary objective is collecting red blood cells.
A whole blood donation is a pint of blood with all its components in the bag. The other crucial blood donation is double red cells, where the donor’s platelets and plasma are returned to their body, and the other components are kept.
Arneson said Vitalant was fortunate to have loyal donors continue giving blood during the pandemic.
“And we had new donors coming in during COVID,” she added. “Whatever the reasons, we are greatly appreciative. We respect your privacy and do not share your information. We don’t ask the donors to prove their survey answers. We are so lucky that we live where we live and have the donors who we have. For me, that is what it comes down to.”
