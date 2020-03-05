Governor Kristi Noem has declared March as American Red Cross Month.
“Through the power of blood donors and volunteers in our communities, the American Red Cross in South Dakota collects more than 3,000 red cell and platelet donations every year, providing lifesaving blood products for trauma, cancer and other patients at hospitals in this state, in our region, and across the country,” Noem wrote in her proclamation.
There were three blood drives scheduled in the capital area in March. The first one was Wednesday, March 4, in the Stanley County School old gymnasium in Fort Pierre. The second blood drive was in the Capitol rotunda in Pierre, Thursday, March 5.
Iin Fort Pierre, Troy Titze, father of a sophomore student there, has donated blood 45 times. “I give every time I am eligible,” Titze said.
Only five percent of people who are eligible to donate blood actually do so, said Shari Juhnke-Foster, supervisor for Vitalant blood services. Of what is donated, platelets only last three days, red cells can last 4 days, and stored correctly, plasma can be frozen and last a year.
Vitalant states that it one of the oldest and largest non-profit community blood service providers. They provide the technicians and phlebotomists for blood drives in the area.
On March 5, Vitalant was at 8 a.m. drive in the Capitol rotunda.
Representative Mary Duvall, District 24, gave blood for her first time ever. “I’ve wanted to and now I get too,” Duvall said. In the past, her hemoglobin levels had always been too low for her to to donate, she said. Her solution was she ate steak all week in preparation for this year’s annual drive in the capitol. Her hemoglobin levels were good. “Anything I can do to give back to others, I will,” Duvall said.
“Plasma is what holds all your blood together,” said Moriah Williams, Vitalant technician. “So if you don’t have that you can’t really circulate your blood like you need too.”
Each blood type has a specific need and role in the donation system. While some blood types are rare, like the O’s, and others are more prevalent, like the A’s, something can be done from each of them to help others.
“Each blood type has a specific need, what we can do and how long we can store it,” Williams said. “Plasma can be stored up to a year.”
It is not as simple as having the same type of blood as another person to be a perfect match, both Williams and Shari Juhnke-Foster explained. There are other technical factors that go into creating a matched set. Rejection can occur, even if the blood types are the same.
One solution to this is taking a double order of red cells, without taking all the plasma with it. This requires an apheresis machine. Straight Red cells can be used in emergencies and other instances, such as in surgeries, for cancer patients, and after accidents.
The two blood drives collected a total of 71 units — whole blood 49 units, red cells 11 (22 because they are doubles) and one bag of plasma.
A third blood drive scheduled for March is Tuesday, March 10, in the Lutheran Memorial Church’s fellowship hall in Pierre, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
