The South Dakota Golfer’s Association Junior Tour made a stop at the Elks Golf Course in Rapid City on Monday. 94 total golfers saw action in ten different age groups.

Blunt’s Gavin Colson was the lone local golfer to compete at the Elks Golf Course. He ended up placing fifth in the 12-13 Boys Division after finishing with a score of 95. Monday’s tournament was a chance for Colson to get a look at the Elks Golf Course, which is where the State Class B Boys Golf Tournament will be held next year.

Golfers in the SDGA will next see action at the Lake Region Golf Course in Arlington on Thursday, and the Brandon Golf Course in Brandon on Friday. Friday’s action will be a chance for junior golfers to play the course where the SDGA Junior Championship will be held this coming Monday.

