The State Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved a $657,000 loan with $207,000 in principal forgiveness from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund for Blunt drinking water system improvements.
According to the board, which met Friday, Jan. 3, the loan will be administered through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
The project includes replacing old, inaccurate water meters with 144 new meters so the city can better monitor and serve water to its customers. In addition, four fire hydrants currently served by four-inch lines will be upgraded to six-inch service lines to increase firefighting capacity. Outdated water valves and curb stops will also be replaced.
The loan will cover the project’s total cost. Loan terms are 2.25 percent for 20 years.
