Board of Regents

The Board of Regents meets Dec. 8, 2022, at South Dakota Mines in Rapid City.

 Seth Tupper / South Dakota Searchlight

The state Board of Regents unanimously approved a policy Tuesday responding to public concerns about minors attending a drag show on a college campus.

“We threaded the needle between state statute and First Amendment issues or potential challenges,” said board president Tim Rave. “This is a good first step with the framework in place.”

