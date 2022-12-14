The Pierre School Board agreed to seek bids for a $9.3 million addition for athletics to T.F. Riggs High School during its meeting on Monday.
Construction could begin by the end of the school year with completion scheduled for the fall of 2024.
Cost will be a factor.
“With the fluctuation of costs on materials, it’s really hard to gauge nowadays,” Chris Brockevelt, architectural designer with Koch Hazard Architects in Sioux Falls, said about the estimated price for the 23,000-square-foot addition north of the auxiliary gym.
School Board President Dan Cronin noted “it’s a big budget item.”
“Whatever we do, we have to make sure we look at what we can afford to do,” Cronin said. “We’re asking for authorization to approve finalizing the plans and get prepared for bids so it can be brought back to the board with a financial plan.”
Superintendent Kelly Glodt they have been planning to build the addition using money from the district’s capital outlay fund.
“When we’re doing a big project, we always try to save for a few years,” Glodt said.
If the bids come in higher than expected, the School Board would have to decide whether or not to proceed.
District Business Manager Darla Mayer noted that this project will not require an additional tax burden on property owners.
Mayer said the addition will include two levels of new wrestling space with separate areas for the girls and boys wrestling programs. The plan also calls for another gym, an indoor track and storage space. As part of the project, the current wrestling room will become a weight room with room for cardio equipment in the current weight room space.
Mayer said with the planned second level, which is about half of the addition, a total of 33,000 additional square feet would be added to the school.
Brockevelt said the addition will give students a place to run indoors.
“(The track) will be the length of the existing and new gym,” he said. “The new gym could be used for basketball practice, volleyball and gymnastics.
The project initially started as a $5.5 million addition for wrestling space.
“When we added girls wrestling, we more than doubled our program,” School Board member Randy Hartman said. “We addressed quite a few things on this list for quite some time not only for the wrestling program, but to fix some things. I think this does a really good job.”
Many athletic activities have been added or grown since the high school was built in the 1950s, Mayer said. The auxiliary gym was built in 2000.
The need for additional athletic space at Riggs was first discussed and identified as a future goal by the school district in 2014.
“The proposed addition has been included in the district’s five-year capital outlay plan,” Mayer said. “The project is currently identified as the highest priority construction project by our administrative team.”
Initially identified as a need for a larger weight room due to the number of students utilizing the current facility both in and out of season, over time the needs have grown.
The school district in the last 10 to 15 years has implemented competitive dance and cheering, boys and girls soccer, girls wrestling and most recently softball.
